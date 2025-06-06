Subscribe & Follow
New industry. Same you. Why your skills still matter – even if you’re not an insider
You may have decades of experience. A track record of results. A toolkit of strategic skills. But still, that little voice creeps in:
“Do I belong here?”
“Will they take me seriously?”
“Do I need 10 years of sector-specific knowledge to be effective?”
I've been there. And after making my own transition into the medical aid sector, here’s what I’ve learned:
1. Your perspective is the value
When you come from the outside, you see patterns others may miss.
You’re not burdened by “how it’s always been done”.
You ask different questions. You challenge assumptions. You see people – not just processes.
And in industries that need fresh energy and creative thinking, that is a strategic advantage.
2. Translate, don’t imitate
You don’t need to be fluent in industry jargon on day one.
You do need to listen, absorb, and – most importantly – translate complexity into clarity.
In my case, that meant turning benefit structures and policy language into human stories people actually relate to.
And guess what? That’s where real engagement lives.
3. Lean into what you know
Leadership. Messaging. Content strategy. Team-building. Storytelling.
These don’t disappear because you’ve entered a new industry.
They’re your core strengths – and they do translate.
In fact, they’re often the very things your new industry needs more of.
4. Learn with curiosity, not pressure
You don’t have to become the subject-matter expert overnight.
Ask great questions. Partner with those who know the details. Build your knowledge steadily and with humility – but know that your learning doesn’t disqualify your leadership, creative thinking skills, and strategising abilities.
In truth, curiosity earns more respect than pretense ever could.
5. Stay rooted in your Why
You weren’t hired to be a replica of what already exists.
You were brought in for your perspective, your energy, your ability to connect dots others can’t see.
So let your unique background power your contribution.
Don’t shrink it – shine it.
We often underestimate what we bring to the table when we step outside our comfort zones.
But here’s what I know for sure:
Industry experience can be learned.
Strategic clarity, empathy, and creativity? That’s the real edge – and it travels with you.
To anyone making a similar move: You do belong. You are enough. And the best is ahead.
Have you made a pivot into a new industry? What helped you find your footing? Let’s open the conversation.
About Lien PotgieterFrom Hansard editor to award-winning publications editor, Lien’s career has always been about shaping meaning and bringing beauty to life, whether through words, design, or human connection. With a passion for colour and communication, and a belief in its emotional resonance, she continues to blend strategic creativity with deep empathy. Now leading marketing and communication at Medihelp Medical Scheme, she brings a visionary approach to storytelling, branding, and culture-building – one rooted in authenticity, innovation, and human insight.
