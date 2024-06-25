Recipe for resilience: What perfect pasta teaches us about medical scheme governance

Governance and cooking have more in common than you'd think. Both reward care, and both punish neglect.

Marnus Kruger, head of Operations at Medihelp Medical Scheme

In a bustling Italian kitchen, a chef selects freshly pressed olive oil, hand-picks every basil leaf, and perfectly cuts each strip of pasta, embodying precision and artistry. In a medical scheme boardroom, a governance leader meticulously examines risk indicators and compliance reports with the same dedication to excellence. Despite the contrasting settings, both share a fundamental connection: the relentless pursuit of discipline, integrity, and balance.

“If you think about it carefully, you can draw various parallels between the timeless craft of perfecting dishes and the intricate, behind-the-scenes world of governance in healthcare cover,” says Marnus Kruger, head of Operations at Medihelp Medical Scheme and attorney to the High Court of South Africa.

By the way, beyond his legal acumen, Kruger is also an Italian cuisine enthusiast. His attention to detail in perfecting a carbonara or mastering a risotto mirrors his approach to governance: precision, patience, and pride in craftsmanship.

The governance ingredient list: Why it matters

According to Kruger, at the heart of every reputable medical scheme lies a robust governance framework, just like the finest ingredients and a proper process are at the heart of a perfect Italian dish. “Governance should never be ‘a nice to have’ – it’s a non-negotiable safeguard that ensures the future of members and the scheme. Effective governance protects financial reserves against mismanagement, fraud, and poor investments,” he explains. “It’s the foundation that ensures a medical scheme operates reliably and remains solvent.”

Without this foundation, members are left vulnerable. Kruger recalls a stark example from the industry:

