    Recipe for resilience: What perfect pasta teaches us about medical scheme governance

    Issued by Medihelp
    8 Jul 2025
    8 Jul 2025
    Governance and cooking have more in common than you'd think. Both reward care, and both punish neglect.
    Marnus Kruger, head of Operations at Medihelp Medical Scheme
    Marnus Kruger, head of Operations at Medihelp Medical Scheme

    In a bustling Italian kitchen, a chef selects freshly pressed olive oil, hand-picks every basil leaf, and perfectly cuts each strip of pasta, embodying precision and artistry. In a medical scheme boardroom, a governance leader meticulously examines risk indicators and compliance reports with the same dedication to excellence. Despite the contrasting settings, both share a fundamental connection: the relentless pursuit of discipline, integrity, and balance.

    “If you think about it carefully, you can draw various parallels between the timeless craft of perfecting dishes and the intricate, behind-the-scenes world of governance in healthcare cover,” says Marnus Kruger, head of Operations at Medihelp Medical Scheme and attorney to the High Court of South Africa.

    By the way, beyond his legal acumen, Kruger is also an Italian cuisine enthusiast. His attention to detail in perfecting a carbonara or mastering a risotto mirrors his approach to governance: precision, patience, and pride in craftsmanship.

    The governance ingredient list: Why it matters

    According to Kruger, at the heart of every reputable medical scheme lies a robust governance framework, just like the finest ingredients and a proper process are at the heart of a perfect Italian dish. “Governance should never be ‘a nice to have’ – it’s a non-negotiable safeguard that ensures the future of members and the scheme. Effective governance protects financial reserves against mismanagement, fraud, and poor investments,” he explains. “It’s the foundation that ensures a medical scheme operates reliably and remains solvent.”

    Without this foundation, members are left vulnerable. Kruger recalls a stark example from the industry:

  • The liquidation of Health Squared Medical Scheme in 2020, which left members scrambling for new cover and often facing penalties.

    This serves as a cautionary tale: the absence of sound governance can unravel even well-funded schemes.

    Pasta principles: The culinary metaphor of governance

    “In my quest to perfect classic Italian dishes, I’ve learned that it is not just about taste, it’s about trust. Similarly, governance is not merely about systems, it’s about security.”

    Let’s draw the comparison.

    Respect for tradition = adherence to core values

    Just as chefs honour time-tested recipes, governance professionals honour ethical standards, compliance, and transparency. “Deviation invites risk, which speaks to one of my core values, integrity. To me, it’s the base note in every leadership decision.”

    Quality ingredients = quality inputs

    Fresh tomatoes, authentic Parmigiano Reggiano, accurate data, competent trustees – whether in cuisine or compliance, the integrity of inputs defines the quality of outcomes. For Kruger, that includes a strong culture of accountability, where governance doesn’t just check boxes but also delivers meaningful protection for members.

    Timing is everything

    Overcook pasta by 30 seconds, and it’s ruined. Delay a governance decision, and risks can compound. Execution matters. This links closely to his strategic thinking, ensuring decisions are timely and focused on the future.

    Regional sensitivity = local adaptation

    Italian food is regional. Governance, too, must adapt to demographic shifts, local regulations, and emerging health trends. Kruger champions process design thinking to continually adapt governance structures with both efficiency and agility.

    Continuous refinement

    “Culinary excellence evolves with feedback. So does governance: through audits, stakeholder input, and regulatory reviews. This iterative process is key to my commitment to resilience, allowing structures to not only survive change but also improve through it.”

    The three pillars of enviable governance

    According to Kruger, every medical scheme should stand firmly on these foundational pillars or key ingredients:

    • Financial oversight – managing contributions with foresight and prudence.
    • Regulatory compliance – upholding the standards of oversight bodies.
    • Ethical management – ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability at all levels.

    “When these elements align, they form a structure capable of withstanding both scrutiny and storm.”

    Final plating: A recipe for resilience

    From the stovetop to the boardroom table, excellence lies in the details at Medihelp. Whether cooking a dish that nourishes the body or designing a governance framework that protects a community, the principles remain: honour your ingredients, respect the process, and never cut corners.

    • Read more: Marnus Kruger, Medihelp
    Medihelp
    Medihelp is the oldest medical scheme in the country and the healthcare partner of 210 000 South Africans.
