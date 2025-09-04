Dis-Chem hits 300th store milestone, expanding health services in Mpumalanga

Dis-Chem has opened its 300th store in The Square, Mbombela, a milestone that reinforces two of its eight areas of strategic focus designed to deliver long-term shareholder value: accelerated store rollout and the integrated health ecosystem.

Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais. Image supplied

It also expands the total number of Dis-Chem stores in Mpumalanga to 14.

An integral component of Dis-Chem’s growth strategy involves the expansion of its store network through the establishment of new stores.

Dis-Chem CEO Rui Morais says the successful execution of this strategy is contingent upon various factors, notably the group’s proficiency in identifying new locations based on an analytically driven site selection approach, which informs market opportunities and new store sizing.

“The 300th store is a significant milestone when compared to the 101 stores at the time of listing in 2016, when we committed to doubling the number of outlets within eight years. Since embarking on our focused property strategy, we have opened nearly 40 new doors in 18 months, a rate which is notably higher than our historical running rate, and one that will continue to accelerate as new store pipeline converts to store openings,” says Morais.

He said growing the retail footprint aligns to the real need to provide affordable, quality primary healthcare to more South Africans, continues the group’s evolution from retail pharmacy to integrated primary healthcare provider and aligns to its integrated health ecosystem strategic pillar, designed to drive ecosystem engagement and value.

Healthcare is accessed via in-store clinics, at the dispensary and in the front shop, with the loop closed by health-focused financial services: Dis-Chem’s life insurance offering launched earlier this year following the introduction of medical insurance and gap cover in 2022.

Key to cementing this service is the availability of qualified financial advisors across its store footprint. The group is expanding the number of financial advisors, currently available in 34 stores, and will expand to 180 stores by February 2026.

“We are committed to continuing our footprint expansion and remain confident about our growth ambitions, which drives our mandate of providing affordable integrated primary healthcare to more South Africans,” Morais concludes.