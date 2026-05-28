Education crisis: We need to fix the root for the tree to thrive

For decades, the global educational discourse has focused on the “leak” - the rate at which students drop out of formal schooling or exit the system without the skills required for the modern workforce.

Kelly Fisher, Marketing and Communications Head at Injini

In South Africa, where the impact of systemic inequality remains visible in thousands of classrooms, billions of rands have been allocated to improving the matric pass rate and upgrading tertiary infrastructure.

Yet, despite these interventions, our educational outcomes remain stubbornly stagnant. And the reason for this is one we don’t often, or easily, unpack. We’re trying to fix a structure with a fractured foundation.

The narrative in education outcomes needs to shift to the root of the problem - early childhood development (ECD). It’s in this phase that the foundation is laid and if this foundation is anything but rock solid, everything that follows will only ever be repaired failure.

I’d go as far as to say that in order to achieve true equity in education, ECD must be viewed not as a “pre-school” phase but as a primary leverage point in a complex, integrated system.

Unpacking the challenge

The data speaks to the extent of the challenge. According to the Thrive by Five Index, there are over 42,000 registered ECD centres across South Africa, catering to approximately 1.6 million children.

But the distribution of quality care in these centres remains uneven as a significant portion of these learners are not meeting the expected developmental milestones for their age. So while the infrastructure for physical presence exists, the quality of outcomes is where there is a major lack of equity.

The linear fix fallacy

The prevailing approach to educational reform in Africa has historically been linear. If students can't read by Grade 4, we provide remedial reading in Grade 4. If they fail maths in Grade 12, we provide extra tutoring in Grade 12.

In systems thinking, this is known as symptomatic intervention. It treats the visible problem while ignoring the underlying structures that produce it.

Research consistently shows that by the age of five, a child’s brain has reached 90% of its adult weight. This is the window where the hard wiring for cognitive flexibility, emotional regulation and linguistic aptitude occurs.

This makes it a crucial window, one that creates a systemic deficit if the right foundations aren’t laid in this phase.

A child entering Grade 1 without the foundational neuro-developmental readiness provided by quality ECD is already behind. What’s alarming here is that no first-order interventions later in life will be able to fully compensate for what was missed in the foundation phase.

Cautious optimism

It is encouraging to see the highest levels of leadership acknowledge the vital role of quality early childhood development as the foundation of equitable education. The Presidency’s focus on a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach to ECD acknowledges that the state cannot do this alone.

This shift toward prioritising ECD as a national imperative is a vital step in the right direction. It signals a government that is listening to the data and moving toward a more integrated model of support.

ECD as education’s best leverage point

ECD is the ultimate leverage point - not just for education in this country, but for South African society as a whole.

Currently, our ECD landscape is highly fragmented and there are many, interconnected reasons for this. For one, there’s a disconnect between health, social services and education.

There’s a large divide between well-resourced private early childhood development centres and the thousands of informal, community-based centres that operate without state subsidy or pedagogical support.

Fragmentation is more than an administrative headache - it is also perpetuating the systemic barrier to equity.

To see a measurable difference in outcomes five years from now, we must shift our stakeholder thinking in three critical ways:

1. It’s not childcare, it’s human capital development

For too long, ECD has been viewed through the lens of social welfare - a place to keep children safe while parents work. We must transition to seeing ECD as the most sophisticated stage of human capital development.

This requires professionalising the sector. World-class outcomes can only be expected if the practitioners responsible for the most sensitive years of a child's life are not underpaid, undertrained and undervalued.

2. The whole-child approach

A child’s ability to learn is inextricably linked to their nutrition, their safety and their emotional environment. An edtech tool designed for literacy will fail if the child using it is stunted due to malnutrition.

An equitable ECD system must be an integrated one where the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Health and Social Development operate as a single, cohesive unit.

3. A high regard for “soft” systems

The second-order barriers in ECD are the invisible ones but must be addressed - the quality of the adult-child interaction, the cultural relevance of the curriculum and the psychological safety of the environment.

Ecosystems for equity

In order to effectively address fragmentation in ECD today we must stop building silos and start building ecosystems.

The current South African ECD model is a collection of islands of excellence in a sea of overall neglect. A systems thinking approach would prioritise interconnectedness around three key points, namely data integration, localised innovation and stakeholder alignment.

In the first instance, developing a unified tracking system that follows a child from birth (health records) to Grade R (educational readiness) would be useful. If we cannot measure the developmental milestones of a child in a rural village, we cannot intervene when they fall behind.

Secondly, we must move away from "imported" solutions. Equity requires that ECD models - whether digital or physical - are developed in Africa, for Africa. It must reflect the linguistic diversity and social realities of our communities.

Lastly, we need to urgently promote a shift where the private sector, NGOs and the government stop competing for impact metrics and start collaborating on the systemic health of the entire ecosystem.

The cost of inaction

Every year that systemic investment in ECD is delayed or ignored, we compound the repaired failure of our primary and secondary schools. The economic cost of this failure is measured in high unemployment, low productivity and the persistent cycle of poverty.

If we want to see a different South Africa in five years, we can’t do more of the same and expect a better outcome. We can’t keep pouring resources into the top of the funnel and wondering what’s going wrong at the bottom.

True equity is not found at the end of a university degree for the - comparatively - small group that will graduate. It’s about every other child.

Innovation, specifically edtech, can be a powerful tool for scaling quality ECD but technology is not a silver bullet. It must be embedded within a system that values the teacher, respects the community and understands the context.

The lever of our national budget, our corporate social investment, and our policy focus need to shift to the very beginning of the pipeline.

Africa’s potential is boundless, but that potential is currently being stifled in the informal crèches and under-resourced centres across our continent.

If we fix the root, the tree will thrive. If we continue to ignore the foundation, we are merely managing a slow-motion collapse. Saving our children starts at the beginning.