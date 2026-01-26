BizTrends2026: Injini's Nonku Nyathi | How edtech can unlock the future for African youth

With the world’s largest youth population, Africa is sitting on an unprecedented demographic advantage. But to turn that potential into progress, we need to reimagine how young people learn, and turn our attention towards building the skills, mindsets, and digital confidence they’ll need to thrive in a fast-changing world.

Nonku Nyathi, senior partnerships and ecosystem lead at Injini

There are a number of inspiring examples of innovation and excellence across the continent, yet too many learners still leave school without the tools to participate meaningfully in the modern economy.

This is where educational technology (edtech) can play a transformative role. When thoughtfully deployed, it can bridge learning gaps and expand opportunity; however this calls for a nuanced understanding of both its capabilities and limitations.

The real potential of edtech lies not in the technology itself, but in how it is used - by educators, innovators and investors - to meet the unique and diverse needs of African classrooms, taking each context into keen consideration.

That’s why there is a need to shift our focus from simply delivering edtech, to creating edtech readiness - the conditions required for technology to truly improve learning outcomes for every child.

Beyond reading and writing - literacy for a digital world

Transforming education begins with getting the basics right, but those basics are no longer what they used to be. In South Africa, for example, many learners are increasingly exposed to the internet, and yet still struggle to read for meaning.

Nowadays, literacy extends to critical thinking, problem-solving, and the ability to sift through a flood of online information. Learners must be able to tell facts from misinformation, engage creatively with technology, and adapt continuously.

Edtech is uniquely positioned to address this expanded definition through solutions such as adaptive learning platforms, mobile-first solutions and offline-capable resources.

Edtech is about more than digitising textbooks - it is about critically evaluating how students learn, the influence of their contextual environments, understanding the role of the teacher and the broader social and economic context within which learning must happen.

Learners need to be empowered to be more than passive recipients of information. They need the tools and guidance to become active, critical thinkers and owners of their own learning journey.

Overcoming edtech's invisible barriers

In an environment where the need is clear and the technology is available, why do we still only see marginal improvements in many large-scale rollouts?

The answer lies in understanding and overcoming the second-order barriers, the less visible, but deeply influential human and systemic factors that shape whether technology is truly adopted, adapted, and sustained.

For years, edtech was focused on first-order barriers: access to devices, infrastructure and connectivity. These are tangible problems with measurable results that often simply require money and political/institutional will to address. But even when the hardware arrives, the real work has only just begun.

The more complex barriers, the second-order ones, are the cultural, behavioural, and organisational dynamics that determine whether technology actually becomes useful and trusted. They’re the invisible forces that shape how teachers engage with a tool, how learners respond to it, and how schools sustain it.

When we address these invisible barriers, we’re creating a more equitable and resilient education ecosystem, one that is enabling and ready to embrace innovation.

At Injini, we believe that true edtech readiness rests on three interconnected pillars:

1. Teacher empowerment and agency

Teachers are not just end-users of technology, they’re co-creators of innovation. Real transformation happens when teachers feel supported, confident, and trusted to adapt tools to their classrooms. That requires continuous support, relevant training, and spaces for teachers to share what works.

2. Cultural relevance

Africa’s cultural and linguistic diversity is a strength. The most impactful edtech solutions are designed with local nuance, reflecting the values, languages, and learning styles of the communities they serve. “Developed in Africa, for Africa” isn’t just a slogan, it’s how we build solutions that last.

3. Community buy-in and participation

Learning and adaptation happens in community. Parents, caregivers, and local leaders all influence whether technology is embraced or resisted. When they understand and believe in the value of digital learning, they become powerful allies in driving adoption and sustainability.

An equitable future

There’s no doubt that edtech has the potential to genuinely elevate - and even transform - African education. By combining technological innovation with a deep commitment to addressing second-order barriers, solutions can be created that are not only effective but also highly scalable and sustainable.

In a world that’s constantly evolving, literacy outcomes on paper are no longer enough. Learners need digital confidence, critical thinking and adaptability, the skills that will help them shape their own futures.