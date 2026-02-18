BizTrends2026 | Self Journey's Dori Moreno: Three people-first shifts shaping leadership and performance in 2026

Leadership problems are rarely skill problems; they are awareness problems. Growth starts with self-awareness, and strong leadership is the outward expression of inner work. Sustainable performance depends on how leaders think, regulate and choose, not just what they do.

Dori Moreno, people & growth specialist and founder of Self Journey

Working at the intersection of mental health, behavioural design and high-performance cultures, I see a clear reset coming in 2026. Slow leadership, emotional intelligence and well-being are no longer separate conversations, but different expressions of the same idea: sustainable performance starts with self-aware leadership.

What does this mean for businesses and those tasked to lead them in the year ahead? Leadership will be measured less by speed and authority, and more by clarity, emotional tone and the ability to create conditions where people thrive.

Three people-first shifts will define this new era, and change how we think about performance, retention and leadership itself.

Shift 1: Slow leadership as a strategic antidote to burnout culture

Slow leadership means being deliberate about what truly needs to be urgently prioritised and what benefits more from deeper thought and reflection. At its core, it is the ability to create calm rather than chaos.

Leaders usually reach this shift when they realise that constantly moving faster just isn’t helping. The same issues keep resurfacing, decisions get revisited, and yes, teams are busy (great) but unsettled (not so great).

Organisationally, this shows up as overload rather than underperformance. People are tired not just because they’re working hard, but because ambiguity drains energy faster than long hours. Shifting priorities, unclear expectations, and unresolved decisions take a real toll.

When leaders consciously slow down, teams will feel calmer and more focused, and decision-making improves because the time to listen, reflect and consider the wider impact is properly spent before acting. It also shines a spotlight on something very powerful: that clarity and quality matter more than constant motion.

Shift 2: Emotional intelligence as organisational strategy, not a soft skill

Leaders who use emotional intelligence as a strategy inherently know how to regulate themselves before they can regulate others. They don’t react defensively; they ask questions and take responsibility for the impact of their behaviour, not just their intent.

Over time, these behaviours have the power to shape culture far more than any values statement ever could. Emotional intelligence becomes strategic when it shows up consistently in leadership behaviour, especially when the pressure is on. Small, repeatable rituals, check-ins, pauses before decisions, and structured feedback, for example, embed emotional intelligence much more deeply than off-the-cuff, emotive and reactive decisions.

This shift is not about being “the nice guy”. It is about building real systems where emotional tone fully supports clarity, trust and resilience. When leaders act with emotional intelligence under pressure, the conditions they create for better thinking and stronger collaboration are ripe.

Shift 3: Mental wellbeing as a core productivity metric

To truly make mental well-being a measurable productivity input, leaders must be prepared to look beyond the traditional performance metrics. Indicators like rework, error rates and turnover intent are important, but they are late signals flashing right before we have to hit the emergency brakes.

Earlier and more meaningful indicators sit in how work is experienced, including clear expectations, perceived workloads, psychological safety, autonomy, energy levels and, let’s not forget, the ability to recover.

When mental well-being is treated as a key part of how we rate performance, leaders become accountable not only for results but also for the conditions in which those results are produced.

We must collectively aim for environments where people feel purposeful and believe their work matters. When that is true, often many of the outcomes we are so worried about take care of themselves.

A leadership prediction for 2026

I hope the defining leadership shift of 2026 will be a move away from leadership as a title, toward leadership as a personal choice and ongoing practice.

However, this will require deeper self-awareness, emotional regulation and a willingness to continuously examine how they show up and lead. Are today’s leaders ready for this? Some are. Others will need to choose it because self-aware leadership isn’t a trait, it’s a practice.

What we need to remember is that slow leadership, emotional intelligence, and well-being are not separate agendas. They are different expressions of one idea: sustainable performance starts with self-aware leadership. That is the work before us for 2026.