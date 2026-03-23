Pantry x Lelive: Why this Erewhon-inspired smoothie collaboration is brilliant

This is a smart move, tying Du-Pont's clean beauty with Pantry's luxury.

Named after Lelive's All Glow'd Up serum, which contains vitamin C — also in the smoothie — the product creates a clear brand association.





This offering directly appeals to South Africans who prioritise clean eating and living. As an added incentive, consumers who purchase the smoothie will also receive a mini All Glow'd Up serum.

For those new to Lelive, this collaboration serves as an ideal entry point. Meanwhile, existing Lelive and Du Pont fans are likely to visit Pantry to try the smoothie.

Adding even more appeal, the proceeds from this collaboration will support Women for Change SA, the organisation and advocacy movement focused on combating gender-based violence and femicide.

This partnership truly aligns with South Africans eager to feel good, look good, and do good.

Notably, other South African wellness brands are following this Erewhon-inspired trend.

For example, the South African restaurant chain Kauai, known for its healthy options and gym locations, partnered with Olympic champion swimmer Chad le Clos to launch a post-workout smoothie.

Similar to the Lelive x Pantry collaboration, this initiative fosters instant brand association, attracts new customers, and supports a good cause— specifically, the Chad Le Clos Foundation, which helps young kids learn to swim.