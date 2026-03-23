South Africa
Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRBataRand ShowEast Coast RadioMultiChoiceClockworkRichfieldEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Pantry x Lelive: Why this Erewhon-inspired smoothie collaboration is brilliant

    If you're chronically online like me, you've likely seen Erewhon's celebrity smoothies. As a beauty enthusiast, I'm especially interested in the store's collaboration with Rhode founder Hailey Bieber: the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. It's a perfect match, connecting Erewhon's wellness focus with Bieber's skincare influence. South African brands are catching on. Amanda du-Pont's skincare brand, Lelive, has teamed up with Pantry by Marble, the South African luxury retailer, to create the All Glow’d Up Smoothie.
    Maroefah SmithBy Maroefah Smith
    23 Mar 2026
    23 Mar 2026

    This is a smart move, tying Du-Pont's clean beauty with Pantry's luxury.

    Named after Lelive's All Glow'd Up serum, which contains vitamin C — also in the smoothie — the product creates a clear brand association.



    This offering directly appeals to South Africans who prioritise clean eating and living. As an added incentive, consumers who purchase the smoothie will also receive a mini All Glow'd Up serum.

    For those new to Lelive, this collaboration serves as an ideal entry point. Meanwhile, existing Lelive and Du Pont fans are likely to visit Pantry to try the smoothie.

    Adding even more appeal, the proceeds from this collaboration will support Women for Change SA, the organisation and advocacy movement focused on combating gender-based violence and femicide.

    This partnership truly aligns with South Africans eager to feel good, look good, and do good.

    Notably, other South African wellness brands are following this Erewhon-inspired trend.

    For example, the South African restaurant chain Kauai, known for its healthy options and gym locations, partnered with Olympic champion swimmer Chad le Clos to launch a post-workout smoothie.

    Similar to the Lelive x Pantry collaboration, this initiative fosters instant brand association, attracts new customers, and supports a good cause— specifically, the Chad Le Clos Foundation, which helps young kids learn to swim.

    Read more: skincare, Wellness, vitamin C, Kauai, Chad Le Clos, Amanda du Pont, Maroefah Smith, Lelive, GBVF, Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, Hailey Bieber, Rhode, beauty and wellness
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Maroefah Smith

    After studying media and writing at the University of Cape Town, Maroefah dived head-first into publishing. Going on to write more than 50 pieces in digital (Bizcommunity) and print media (Seventeen Magazine). While her primary interests are beauty and fashion, she is incredibly adaptable and can take on any topic - from AI to zoology.
      TopicsNext
      Related
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz