SA Menswear Week transitions into The Week of Fashion South Africa

SA Menswear Week (SAMW) has entered a new chapter with the evolution into The Week of Fashion South Africa, a refined, unified fashion ecosystem designed to showcase the depth, innovation, and cultural excellence of South African design.

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As part of this evolution, The Week of Fashion South Africa will continue the established SAMW approach of presenting two seasonal collections each year, ensuring a consistent platform for designers, partners, media, and audiences to engage with South African fashion across both key seasons:

Autumn/Winter 26 Collections: 23 to 25 April 2026



Spring/Summer 27 Collections: 12 to 17 October 2026

These dates create clear seasonal moments for the industry and support stronger planning across programming, participation, and partner activations.

Why now?

After a three-year period of development and expansion, during which the platform introduced new collections, integrated womenswear, and broadened its cultural footprint, the transition into The Week of Fashion South Africa formally begins.

This evolution is the natural next step for a platform that has consistently responded to the needs of designers, the industry, and the shifting landscape of South African fashion.

Why the evolution?

For many years, designers frequently asked how they could showcase womenswear on the platform. The issue became even more pronounced during the pandemic, when SAMW became the only fashion week able to return to physical programming. SA Menswear Week remains the cornerstone of the evolution and will be protected, preserved, and elevated within The Week of Fashion South Africa.

This period created the conditions for SAMW to establish a broader umbrella that could responsibly and authentically introduce The Womenswear Collections to the catwalk.

Simon Deiner, founder and creative director of The Week of Fashion South Africa, says, “The expectations of designers have changed. Fashion weeks must now work alongside designers’ marketing efforts, integrate with their direct-to-consumer strategies, and adapt to a changing media landscape. The decline of traditional fashion media and shifting front rows have reshaped the value platforms must deliver. The Week of Fashion South Africa responds to this shift with a smarter, more aligned ecosystem.”

The Week of Fashion South Africa has therefore been shaped with two purposes:

To house a wider vision that includes both menswear and womenswear



To provide an inclusive umbrella for the entire industry to participate in seasonal fashion conversations

The intent is simple. When the industry comes together under one united platform, South Africans become more aware of the depth and accessibility of local design, strengthening both the creative and commercial landscape.

Adds Deiner, “This evolution is not an expansion but a formalisation of what has already been happening. Our long-term goal is to align fashion week programming with designer promotional efforts, audience education, and global network opportunities. South African designers are globally competitive. We want the public to discover that, and we want global partners to see it too.”

The Week of Fashion South Africa is not created to be a singular event. It is designed as the country’s premier fashion ecosystem.

A modern, multi-dimensional platform built on four core principles:

Collections



Conversations



Commerce



Cultural leadership

It reflects South African identity while aligning with global standards of production, designer support, and cultural impact.

The new identity

The new identity is anchored by several defined pillars, each serving a strategic role within the ecosystem:

South African Menswear Week (SAMW) : The country’s leading menswear showcase



: The country’s leading menswear showcase The Womenswear Collections : Dedicated womenswear showcases on a global-standard runway platform



: Dedicated womenswear showcases on a global-standard runway platform GradWeek : A pipeline for emerging talent through South Africa’s top fashion schools



: A pipeline for emerging talent through South Africa’s top fashion schools Global Fashion Graduate : Global partnerships and international opportunities



: Global partnerships and international opportunities The FASHtalks : Industry discussions focused on development, transformation, and thought leadership



: Industry discussions focused on development, transformation, and thought leadership TheShowRooms : Retail and trade-facing spaces for designer commercial visibility



: Retail and trade-facing spaces for designer commercial visibility Fashion Map (Cape Town) : A curated journey through culturally significant spaces for luxury travellers and designer retail discovery



: A curated journey through culturally significant spaces for luxury travellers and designer retail discovery The WOF. Club : Hospitality, entertainment, and elevated guest programming



: Hospitality, entertainment, and elevated guest programming HIM – The Face of Menswear Week: A high-end model development and discovery platform

“Bringing menswear, womenswear, graduates, and industry dialogue into one space allows each to amplify the other. It is a globally progressive model. It supports designers, media, buyers, and cultural contributors equally. It is an ecosystem, not a programme,” notes Deiner.

While The Week of Fashion South Africa is firmly rooted in South African identity, its impact naturally extends across the world. The platform leverages a growing global network to support designers in reaching new audiences, retailers, and international opportunities.

This vision reflects the future of South African fashion: a confident, culturally relevant, export-ready industry.

“The next decade of fashion week is here. The Week of Fashion South Africa builds on what was once called the disruptive fashion week. It has matured into the leading fashion platform in delivery, curation, and global networks, but at its heart, it remains a family working together to grow the South African fashion industry.”