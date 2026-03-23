Takealot's House of Beauty sells out again

Marking exactly one year since the inaugural event, Takealot House of Beauty event will return to Johannesburg from 24-26 April 2026 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

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The Takealot third House of Beauty event has once again sold out in record time, cementing its status as South Africa's premier beauty experience. Returning to Johannesburg for its anniversary edition makes the city the perfect place to celebrate this special milestone.

"The consecutive sell-out success of our House of Beauty events demonstrates the incredible appetite for experiential beauty shopping in South Africa," says Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

"Returning to Johannesburg for our anniversary edition feels like coming home - this is where it all began."

The move to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit enables the largest edition to date, bringing together a lineup of beauty powerhouses including L'Oréal Paris, Sol de Janeiro, Estée Lauder, The Ordinary, Clarins, Cetaphil, Dark & Lovely, Revlon, Gloot and many more local and international brands. The weekend also features live performances from award-winning artist Lordkez, Mi Casa, and Pabi Cooper.

Media mogul Bonang Matheba returns with House of BNG, offering exclusive access to her sold-out Mimosa Nectar launch. The signature "silent disco" masterclasses return across all three days, using wireless headphones for intimate sessions with leading beauty experts.

Mr D returns as official Food & Restaurant partner, while TakealotNowW enables instant product collection within minutes of purchase during the event.

Takealot again welcomes ABSA Rewards to the House of Beauty, together embracing the creation of a space where everyone can discover and shape their unique beauty narrative with confidence and pride. Absa Rewards members can enjoy 30% cashback on all spend over the event weekend when using their Absa cards, alongside an exciting on-the-ground brand experience designed to surprise and delight, all reflecting Absa’s commitment to creating meaningful, value-driven moments for its customers.

Alicia Raynard, executive: Absa Rewards said, “When purpose and collaboration align, we create value that transcends the moment for our customers. Our collaboration with Takealot House of Beauty reflects our belief that empowerment is both a financial journey and a lifestyle experience. At Absa Rewards, beauty isn’t just something you enjoy, it’s something that rewards you, helping every choice become a smarter, more confident step forward.”

Adding another dimension to the anniversary celebration, Takealot has announced Xiaomi as the event's official technology partner.

“At Xiaomi, we believe technology should enhance everyday moments - including how people engage with beauty. At Takealot House of Beauty, we’re bringing our ecosystem to life through interactive exhibition spaces that blend innovation with lifestyle in a dynamic, hands-on environment.

From electronic beauty innovations to engaging activations like our scooter challenge, we’re showcasing how Xiaomi technology connects with modern living in meaningful and unexpected ways.” says Joey Lee, sales director Xiaomi South Africa.