TakealotNow and Mr D join forces to redefine online shopping speed

Takealot has launched a pilot that integrates its on-demand delivery service, TakealotNow, directly into the Takealot App in partnership with Mr D. This seamless integration makes life easier and faster for customers by pairing speed and convenience with an already trusted shopping experience

Image supplied

For customers browsing eligible products on the Takealot App, a new "Get it Now" option will indicate items available for immediate delivery through TakealotNow, fulfilled via the Mr D app.

While this pilot service is initially available in select Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Pretoria regions, it underscores Takealot's mission to make life better by delivering what customers need, exactly when they need it.

"Together with Mr D, we’re building the ultimate e-commerce ecosystem that understands what makes South Africans happy. And nothing delivers happiness quite like getting what you need, when you need it most, all in minutes,” says Karla Levick, chief marketing officer at Takealot.

“We’ve always focused on making shopping simpler, faster, and happier for our customers, and this interaction brings that promise to life in a meaningful way,” says Levick.

Image supplied

Building on the success of TakealotMore, the loyalty programme launched in 2024, this initiative is yet another way Takealot is innovating to meet South Africans’ needs.

TakealotMore has already enhanced shopping convenience with unlimited free delivery on Takealot, Mr D, and TakealotNow, along with exclusive perks such as free grocery delivery from Pick n Pay at in-store prices and complimentary access to News24 – all for less than R4 a day.

TakealotNow takes this commitment one step further by making everyday essentials and more available in just minutes.

"We pioneered on-demand delivery for general merchandise in South Africa back in 2023 with the launch of TakealotNOW, proving that South Africans want the same access to instant convenience," says Marnus Engelbrecht, head of TakealotNow.

“While this is an early stage of the rollout, we’re thrilled to deliver happiness faster and will continue to expand our capabilities over time," Engelbrecht notes.

Takealot’s latest innovation reaffirms its role in South Africa's e-commerce ecosystem. By leveraging technology, infrastructure, and a focus on customer convenience, the group is breaking new ground in making life easier for millions of South Africans – one delivery at a time.

With the TakealotNow integration, the goal is simple: to streamline customers’ lives by offering a faster, smarter, and happier shopping experience.