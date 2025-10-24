PayJustNow debuts on Takealot

From 23 October, shoppers on Takealot will be able to split their purchases into manageable instalments through a new digital payment partner, PayJustNow.

Image supplied

The move comes as consumers continue to balance rising living costs with a desire to participate in peak shopping events.

“Consumers want choice, not just in the products they buy, but in how they find and pay for them,” says Greg van der Riet, chief commercial officer at PayJustNow.

“This new payment option gives millions of South Africans access to the country’s biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to pay in a way that suits their cash flow,” says van der Riet.

Consumers can now use PayJustNow to purchase in three interest-free buy-now pay-later (BNPL) instalments, or extended, interest-bearing options like ‘Pay in 12’ (12-month instalments), depending on their needs and affordability.

“We understand that every South African shops differently. Partnering with PayJustNow allows us to support that diversity - giving customers across the country more ways to access the products they want, while staying true to our commitment of delivering value, convenience, and happiness,” says Octavius Vermooten, chief financial officer at Takealot.

Van der Riet emphasises the importance of secure checkouts and financial wellbeing, especially over the peak shopping season. “All our users are verified digitally through ID checks against Home Affairs, followed by a credit bureau assessment to determine affordability. Each customer starts with a conservative spending limit that increases in line with their affordability if they demonstrate responsible repayment behaviour,” he says.

Across the 2024 Black Friday weekend, the PayJustNow platform processed R65.3 million in sales (a 103% year-on-year increase), while the company is forecasting another 100% increase in sales over Black Friday 2025. Fashion and department stores dominated last year, but categories from electronics to tyres also spiked.

“By launching on Takealot, we not only expand the breadth of choice for our consumer base, we also give them access to Takealot’s wide range of products from local sellers to big brands shoppers know and love, where the Black Friday shopping period becomes a critical opportunity to drive sales and establish a new, loyal consumer following,” says van der Riet.

"Our focus is always on customer choice and convenience. We understand that different customers have different financial preferences and timing needs. By offering a diverse range of payment solutions, we empower our customers to shop confidently and on their own terms, whether that's paying upfront or spreading payments over time," adds Vermooten.

PayJustNow sees 100,000 new sign-ups every month, while 42% of users log into the platform 2 -4 times, and 29% of users log in more than 5 times each month to browse and discover products, brands and deals.

The majority are millennial and Gen Z consumers, three-quarters are female, and their average monthly income is R21,000.

Van der Riet says that on average, PayJustNow users have shopped through the platform 13 times since joining, while their repeat usage rate is 88%.

E-commerce has matured beyond simply offering products online. It’s now about enabling a seamless discovery and payment experience that aligns with how South Africans want to shop and budget.

“Payments options like this have the ability to improve lives, allowing more consumers to participate meaningfully in the economy,” ends van der Riet.