Bayer unveils new range of pregnancy multivitamins

Bayer Sub-Saharan Africa’s new Elevit range of pregnancy multivitamins will support mothers’ nutritional needs during pre-conception, pregnancy, and breastfeeding. Bayer unveiled the range at the 2025 FIGO World Congress, which was recently held in Cape Town.

Image supplied.

Nutritional support during pregnancy in Sub-Saharan Africa has become a vital public health priority, given that pregnant women in the region face a heightened risk of malnourishment due to inadequate micronutrient intake.

From preconception to pregnancy

In Africa, 23.5% of pregnant women have malnutrition, and this can lead to serious adverse health effects both in the mother and the infant.

Turning around this state of affairs is critical, as nearly 99% of all maternal mortality in developing countries is due to inadequate nutrition, and the primary cause of indirect maternal mortality is inadequate nutrition.

In 2024, the World Health Organisation (WHO) painted a concerning statistic of approximately one million neonates dying on their first day of life as a result of inadequate nutrition.

“Supported by 22 clinical studies worldwide, Elevit is designed to support women from preconception through their pregnancy journey, helping to address nutritional gaps that many first-time mothers may not be aware of,” said Dr Renissa Naidoo, consumer health medical lead for Bayer in South East Africa.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, deficiencies in micronutrients such as iron, vitamin A, and zinc are significantly dire, posing serious risks to maternal and infant health and leading to issues such as anaemia, impaired vision, stunted growth, and low birth weight.

A groundbreaking review by a team of international researchers speaks to the essential role of multiple micronutrient supplementation (MMS) in supporting maternal and infant health throughout preconception, pregnancy, and lactation.

The scientifically formulated prenatal supplement contains 19 essential vitamins and minerals, including folic acid, iron, iodine, and vitamin D.

These nutrients have been proven to be crucial for foetal development, maternal health, and the prevention of neural tube defects such as spina bifida.

First 1,000 days

Addressing this complex challenge posed by malnutrition requires comprehensive strategies, including food fortification, targeted nutrition interventions, and improvements in micronutrient supplementation throughout all stages of pregnancy to ensure mothers and children receive the essential nutrients needed for healthy development and long-term well-being.

The Elevit senior brand manager, Nompumelelo Thwala, said that this new consumer care range reflects Bayer’s ongoing commitment to supporting women on their journey to motherhood, ensuring they have access to the essential nutrients needed for a healthy pregnancy.

There is strong evidence to suggest that early life — conceptualised as the “first 1,000 days of life” (including preconception, foetal life, and the first two years of infancy) has an impact on health trajectories in later life.

Maternal nutritional status has a significant impact on foetal development and maternal health during the first 1,000 days, and optimising dietary intake is a crucial step toward a healthy pregnancy.

“Elevit has been thoughtfully developed to help women who are trying to conceive, pregnant, or breastfeeding meet their increased nutritional needs.

“During pregnancy and lactation, micronutrient requirements can increase by up to 160% to support the growth and development of the baby.

“However, many women struggle to meet these needs even before entering this critical 1,000-day window through diet alone.”

The Elevit range will be available via retail and e-commerce platforms, including Dischem, Clicks, Amazon, and Takealot, with rollout from mid-November 2025.