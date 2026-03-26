Global turbulence intensifying emotional burden on South African SMEs

I’ve spent my career witnessing South African small business owners achieve remarkable success with limited resources. Their resilience is undeniable, but it doesn’t diminish the reality that entrepreneurship is often a tough and demanding journey.

Colin Timmis | image supplied

According to Xero’s recent Emotional Tax Return report, 95% of South African SME owners are making personal sacrifices to keep their businesses alive and feel that the current financial year is significantly more stressful than previous years.

Although 60% say the stress is worth it, they're giving up sleep (48% report significant loss), hobbies (37%), holidays (30%), and exercise (64% have stopped or reduced it).

On average, they spend 11 hours every week feeling stressed, concerned, or worried about their business. That's more than a quarter of their work week consumed by anxiety.

Compounding this stress is a volatile global landscape that continues to put pressure on supply chains and input costs. For South African small businesses, these aren't just headlines; they manifest as real-world challenges like fluctuating logistics expenses and delivery delays.

In these turbulent times, the focus must shift to the internal levers owners can pull to protect their margins and prepare for potential disruptions.

1. Strengthen your cash flow defences

In uncertain times, cash flow visibility is survival. Update projections weekly, not monthly and build a liquidity buffer of operating expenses where possible. A business that knows its cash position in real-time is a business that can act in real-time and sleep at night.

2. Create financial plans for multiple scenarios

Uncertainty thrives in single-track forecasting. Work with your accountant or bookkeeper to build best-case, mid-case, and worst-case scenarios for revenue, expenses, and inventory. Stress-test your margins against potential disruptions.

For example, further fuel price hikes or potential payment delays and defaults. Scenario planning doesn't eliminate uncertainty, but it drastically reduces the surprise factor, which is where a lot of stress originates for business owners.

3. Build operational resilience and supply-chain resilience

Shipping delays are already occurring. Suppliers are being stretched. Diversify your supplier base. Increase inventory buffers on critical items. Audit your cost base early and negotiate proactively. Operational efficiency is one of the few levers completely under your control, so start pulling it now.

The compliance opportunity

Many SME owners are leaving money on the table through overlooked tax deductions and compliance gaps. Being financially disciplined doesn't just help you survive; it helps you thrive by unlocking resources you didn't know were available.

Navigating the ripple effects

South Africa's economy entered 2026 with a sense of fragile but improving business confidence, and that recovery is now being tested once again.

For SME founders, navigating the ripple effects of global headwinds, from fluctuating fuel prices to rises in inflation, will need to be carefully balanced with the ‘emotional tax’ that also comes with running a business to avoid burnout.

Increasingly, entrepreneurs are being asked to carry it all. Managing external shocks while trying to keep businesses alive, teams employed, and families supported.

While many of these factors are beyond our control, there is an opportunity to double down on those elements that can proactively be managed. Prioritising financial discipline, operational resilience and wellbeing are all actions that can be taken to help protect the bottom line and the person running it.

The question isn't whether SME owners are resilient enough to survive. They've already proven that a thousand times over.

However, it’s time to move beyond asking them to “tough it out” and the goal for this year should be creating an environment where SMEs have the systems and support that they need to survive and thrive without losing themselves in the process of building our economy.