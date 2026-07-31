Kauai marks 30 years of making healthy eating more accessible

When Kauai opened its first smoothie bar in 1996, healthy fast food was still a niche concept in South Africa.

Dean Kowarski, global CEO of Kauai and Virgin Active. Image supplied

Three decades later, the brand says consumer expectations have shifted, with convenience, nutrition and personalisation now central to how people choose where to eat.

When Kauai launched in 1996, smoothies, wraps and nutrient-dense meals were far from commonplace. Healthy eating was largely viewed as a specialist interest rather than an everyday option.





Thirty years on, the chain has expanded to more than 250 stores across South Africa, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia and Thailand, serving more than 25 million meals and smoothies annually. Over that time, it says consumer expectations have shifted alongside the market.

Consumers expect more from healthy food

According to Dean Kowarski, global CEO of Kauai and Virgin Active, healthy eating has become part of everyday life rather than a niche lifestyle choice.

"South Africans still have a strong appetite for quick-service food, but in recent years there has been a notable change in what customers expect from it," he says.

"Consumers are more health-conscious than ever, and they expect brands to keep pace with credible, meaningful innovation. Healthy eating is now mainstream, with everyday consumption. It still has to deliver on taste, quality, freshness and innovation."

That shift has shaped the evolution of Kauai's menu, which now includes plant-based options, alternative milks, flexible protein choices and low-carbohydrate wraps.

The company says its product development team works with a dietitian to ensure meals remain nutrient-dense while clearly communicating their nutritional value.

Technology is shaping the next phase

Digital tools have also become a larger part of the customer experience.

The Kauai app allows customers to order ahead, manage subscriptions and access loyalty rewards, while nutritional filters make it possible to search the menu by protein, calorie count and macronutrients.

Image supplied

The business is also exploring AI-enabled ordering that could recognise customer preferences to improve speed and personalisation, alongside plans to redesign stores with more comfortable seating and work-friendly spaces.

"Our role is to make delicious, nutritious food easier to access every day without asking people to compromise on convenience," says Kowarski.

From personal experience to business strategy

Kowarski says his interest in wellness began long before joining Kauai.

While working in corporate finance and investment banking, he says long hours and unhealthy habits affected his health, prompting him to change his diet and prioritise exercise.

"I did not first encounter wellness as a commercial opportunity. I experienced it as a personal transformation," he says.

"It taught me that professional success without personal wellbeing is not sustainable. That experience changed how I think about the power of nutrition, movement and mental focus to change people's lives."

He says that thinking informed the company's growth strategy following Real Foods' acquisition of Kauai in 2015, with an emphasis on retaining the brand's focus on fresh ingredients while expanding its footprint.

Marking the milestone

To coincide with its 30th anniversary, Kauai has partnered with The Lunchbox Fund with the aim of helping provide 100,000 meals to children in township and rural communities across Southern Africa.

"Nutrition is at the heart of what we do, and a meal can support concentration, learning, growth and dignity," says Glenda Philp, head of brand and Strategic Projects at Kauai.

South Africans can support the initiative by scanning Kauai's anniversary QR code on delivery bikes and at selected community events.