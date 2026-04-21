Social media-driven trends influencing supplements in 2026

Grand View Research forecasts that the South African dietary supplement market will expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2030. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately $1.06 billion, largely driven by South Africans' proactive approach to managing their health.

Spate recently released its report on the trends driving the market in 2026, as consumers prioritise gut health (probiotics have grown by 43.5% YoY), explore the benefits of peptides (peptide therapy has grown by 399.2% YoY), and stack their supplements.

Based on its data, Spate says consumers use social media in various ways to inform their health decisions.

Between videos with catchy tunes, health-conscious consumers turn to TikTok to discover and experiment with new ingredients.

On Google, they explore ways to capture intent and compare options.

On Instagram, they use the platform to reinforce their lifestyle, aesthetics, and sense of validation.

Let’s unseal the three biggest trends

Energising with electrolytes

Electrolytes, now a daily wellness routine and not just for recovery, are largely influenced by TikTok, which holds 73.8% of the trend’s popularity.

Traditionally used for intense exercise, electrolytes are now being sought for concerns such as bloating and vertigo.

Spate says “brands leading with hydration and wellness benefits are better aligned with this consumer mindset than those still anchored in sports recovery messaging.”

South African brands embracing this trend include Kiko Vitals, which combines hormonal wellness with hydration. Its hormone-friendly Litchi Salt Hydration Electrolytes feature sodium, potassium, and magnesium to promote cellular function and hydration.

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Stacks of supplements

Since Instagram accounts for 68.7% of supplement stack trends, Spate indicates that aesthetics, rather than health benefits, primarily influence this. They note that consumers are stacking and sharing their supplements, as they do with Shein hauls.

According to Spate, brands should focus on visual storytelling that highlights how their products integrate into an aesthetic and aspirational routine to leverage this trend.

Although the concerns behind the stacks — such as gut health, bloating, and immune support — are internal, the benefits are aspirational, including wellness, overall health, and longevity.

According to Spate, “that gap between concern and desired outcome is the brief.”

South African brand PrimeSelf is capitalising on this trend by offering stacks and bundles that target different outcomes — from gut health to hormonal support.





ACV is that girl

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is definitely the girl she thinks she is, remaining trendy even in 2026. Spate says, however, that our girl ACV mainly gains popularity on TikTok, with short-form content centred on morning shots, gut health tonics, and 30-day challenges.

To get in on the vibe, Spate reckons brands should innovate on the format with products that remove barriers to entry. Think capsules, gummies, and ready-to-drink options.

Spate’s advice is “the content already exists — build a product that fits into it.”

Consumers are exploring ACV’s versatility, targeting gut health, bloating and even acne.

For brands hoping to build on this popular ingredient, Spate says “format is the differentiator.”

The South African women’s health and nutrition brand Gloot leverages the trend by offering ACV in different formats. ACV is the main ingredient in Gloot Burn Gummies, Gloot Flat Tummy Tonic, and Gloot Flat Tummy Toner capsules.