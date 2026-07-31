Bogart Man enters Platinum Walk as premium retail expands in Umhlanga

South African premium menswear brand Bogart Man is strengthening its luxury retail positioning with the opening of a new store at Platinum Walk at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

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The store, which opens to the public on Saturday, 1 August 2026, marks Bogart Man’s first presence within Platinum Walk, Oceans Mall’s dedicated luxury retail precinct, placing the brand alongside some of the country’s most prestigious names.

While Bogart Man has established a footprint across South Africa, the new Umhlanga location represents a strategic step in the brand’s evolution as it seeks to strengthen its presence at the upper end of the menswear market and appeal to discerning consumers in one of KwaZulu-Natal’s key luxury retail destinations.

“This is more than just another store opening for us,” says Christopher Augustine, marketing director at Bogart Man. “Being part of Platinum Walk places Bogart Man alongside the country's leading luxury brands, and it's a clear statement of where we see ourselves in the market. Umhlanga's discerning, style-conscious customers are exactly who this store was designed for.”

A more personalised approach to menswear

The new store has been designed around a full-service luxury experience rather than simply a traditional retail transaction.

Customers will have access to Bogart Man’s made-to-measure tailoring, personalised styling and grooming consultations, allowing the brand to offer a more individualised approach to menswear.

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The offering is aimed at the modern South African man looking for a combination of premium fashion, personal service and tailored expertise.

Adding to the exclusivity of the opening, Bogart Man has created 20 pieces exclusively for the Platinum Walk store. The limited collection will not be available at any of the brand’s other stores, giving the new location a distinctive product proposition within the wider Bogart Man network.

The move reflects a broader evolution in premium retail, where differentiation increasingly extends beyond the product itself to encompass the environment, service and level of personalisation offered to customers.

For Bogart Man, the Platinum Walk location provides an opportunity to bring these elements together in a setting specifically associated with luxury shopping.

Luxury retail expands in Umhlanga

The opening comes as Umhlanga continues to strengthen its reputation as a destination for premium retail, hospitality and lifestyle experiences.

For Bogart Man, establishing a presence within this environment is about more than adding another location to its national footprint. It represents an opportunity to place the brand directly within a luxury retail ecosystem and connect with customers who are increasingly seeking elevated, personalised shopping experiences.

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The store’s combination of exclusive products, made-to-measure services, styling and grooming also positions it as more than a conventional menswear outlet.

As premium consumers become increasingly selective about where and how they shop, Bogart Man’s move into Platinum Walk reflects the growing importance of experience-led luxury retail.

With its first luxury store in the precinct, an exclusive collection and a service-led offering, the brand is using its Umhlanga debut to make a clear statement about its ambitions for the next phase of its South African retail journey.