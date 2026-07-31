Lucky Star backs Major League DJz's purpose-led running campaign

As running culture continues to gain momentum across South Africa, Lucky Star and PhatBoi Running Club (PBRC) are encouraging people to think beyond fitness.

Bandile and Banele Mbere, founders of PhatBoi Running Club. Image supplied

Their new What Are You Running For? campaign aims to inspire runners to connect movement with purpose, community and healthier living.

Encouraging healthier communities

Over the coming months, Lucky Star will become part of the weekly PhatBoi Running Club experience through community runs, wellness activations, nutrition education and inspiring stories.

The initiative is designed to help participants fuel both their bodies and their ambitions while promoting healthier lifestyles.

"For generations, Lucky Star has nourished South African families," says Anchen Lombard, marketing executive at Lucky Star.

"This partnership allows us to show up differently by supporting a community that believes movement can change lives. We want every South African to ask themselves: What are you running for?"

A running club with a growing impact

Founded by Major League DJz, PhatBoi Running Club has grown into one of South Africa's fastest-growing wellness communities, creating an inclusive space where people can connect through movement, consistency and shared purpose.

According to founders Bandile and Banele Mbere, what began as a weekly group run has developed into something much bigger.

"What started as a weekly run has become a community changing lives," they say.

"Partnering with Lucky Star helps us inspire even more people to move, connect and make an impact together."

More than crossing the finish line

At the centre of the campaign is one simple question: What Are You Running For?

Whether the answer is better health, supporting family, achieving personal goals or giving back to the community, the campaign encourages South Africans to recognise that every reason for running is meaningful.

By combining movement, nutrition and community, Lucky Star and PhatBoi Running Club hope to inspire more people to get active while creating lasting positive changing, one run at a time.