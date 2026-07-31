Beauty ethics isn’t just about ingredients; it’s about consumer trust

For years, the beauty industry has marketed itself around ethics: cruelty-free products, sustainably sourced ingredients, vegan formulations, clean beauty and fair trade.

These issues matter. But there is another ethical conversation consumers deserve to have: trust.

As I approach 50, skincare is no longer simply another beauty purchase. It has become part of my healthcare routine. When I invest in premium skincare, I expect products to deliver what they promise, supported by quality ingredients, science and research.

And in today’s economy, premium beauty is genuinely a luxury. When a moisturiser costs thousands of rand, consumers aren’t simply buying beautiful packaging or a prestigious name. We are paying for efficacy, confidence and trust.

That trust should work both ways.

Recently, I purchased a premium skincare gift set from a high-end luxury brand. It was marketed as a substantial promotion, with three products valued at more than R9,000. Although I paid considerably less during a sale, it was still a significant purchase.

Something, however, didn’t sit right.

I couldn’t find an expiry date, so I checked the batch code – something I have become increasingly accustomed to doing when purchasing skincare.

The products had been manufactured in 2021. It was 2026.

Most unopened skincare products have an expected shelf life of around three years, although this varies depending on the formulation and packaging. Certain active ingredients, including antioxidants, peptides and vitamins, can lose potency over time.

Could these products still have been safe? Possibly. Could they have been stored correctly? Perhaps.

But the question consumers should be asking is much simpler: How would I know?

I didn’t buy these products in 2021. I bought them in 2026.

As a consumer, I have no way of knowing how the products were stored during those intervening years. Were they kept under appropriate temperature conditions? Were they exposed to heat or light? Had they spent years sitting in a warehouse?

Ultimately, I was being asked to trust that everything was fine.

Fortunately, I was able to return the products to the retailer, who assured me that the brand would contact me.

It never did.

And that is where the issue became bigger than a skincare purchase.

The disappointment wasn't simply about the age of the products. It was about what happened when a customer raised a legitimate concern.

Premium pricing should come with premium customer service. A phone call, explanation or even simple acknowledgement could have gone a long way towards rebuilding confidence.

Instead, I was left questioning whether some beauty brands are investing more heavily in influencer marketing and aspirational storytelling than in the consumers who actually purchase their products.

The experience also prompted an uncomfortable question: How many times have consumers assumed that a product simply “didn't work” when there could have been other factors at play?

Was it the formulation? Was it our skin? Was the product unsuitable for us? Or could the age and storage history of the product have affected its performance?

We may never know.

What consumers can do, however, is become more informed.

Checking batch codes has now become part of my skincare shopping routine. If I cannot find a manufacturing or expiry date, I investigate before spending my money. A discount alone is no longer enough to convince me that something represents good value.

Over the past few years, I have immersed myself in skincare science. My background in science, combined with years of studying cosmetic ingredients and working as a self-taught makeup artist, has taught me an important lesson: marketing claims and product performance aren't necessarily the same thing.

That is why consumer education matters.

It isn't about shaming brands or dismissing the work that goes into developing premium skincare. It is about giving consumers the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions.

I am therefore planning on launching an educational series focused on helping consumers understand the products they buy – from reading batch codes and identifying fresh stock to understanding active ingredients and knowing which questions to ask before making a purchase.

Because ethical beauty shouldn't stop at responsibly sourced ingredients.

It should include transparency.

It should include accountability.

And above all, it should include respect for the customer spending their hard-earned money.

Beauty brands work incredibly hard to earn our trust. In an increasingly crowded and expensive market, keeping that trust should be just as important.

For consumers, the message is simple: don't be afraid to ask questions about what you're buying.

And for brands, perhaps the bigger question is this: if trust is one of your most valuable assets, are you doing enough to protect it?