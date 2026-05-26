Exclusive: Consumers embrace digital ecosystems cautiously, prioritising trust over convenience

New data on how online South Africans navigate digital ecosystems have emerged from iqbusiness insights’ latest survey, conducted on AfricanPulse, a proprietary, nationally representative consumer panel that captures real-time shifts in behaviour across 30+ countries across the continent.

Tshepo Moila, a partner in market research and insights at technology and management consultancy, iqbusiness. Image supplied

The insights show that making life easier is no longer enough to win over consumers. While online South African consumers are becoming increasingly open to integrated ecosystems that simplify their lives and deliver more value, a clear friction point has emerged.

Adoption is accelerating, but trust isn't automatically following.

Today, meeting cash-strapped consumers on price is a given, and the commercial focus must build on the fundamentals of convenience and cost by bridging the trust gap.

Cracks in the convergence economy

The old walls between industries are crumbling. Retailers are acting like banks, banks are selling airtime, and loyalty programmes are evolving into health, lifestyle and behaviour hubs.

Consumer brands are clamouring to win the race to become a seamless fixture in consumers’ every day and financial lives.

But the latest AfricanPulse data shows that South Africans are approaching this shift with caution:

38% of respondents shared that they do not trust mobile offers from grocery or banking brands while



62% are willing to give these crossover services a chance, but only if they get a discount or extra value in return

The next competitive advantage may not come from launching more ecosystem services, but from earning permission to extend the customer relationship into new categories.

This is an important signal for banking and grocery brands to note. Consumers are indicating that they are happy to cross traditional industry lines, but almost two-thirds of consumers expect a financial benefit or reward from the transaction to offset their hesitation.

Brands that can achieve this can secure deeper retention and fresh revenue streams, although trust is not automatically transferring across categories, and consumers are left wanting more.

Trust is the real differentiator

The survey responses on mobile services in particular reveal that trust is being chipped away by experiences that feel unpredictable and lack transparency.

In the mobile services space, three annoyances are driving consumer frustration:

39% feel their data bundles expire far too quickly

36% believe their data is actively vanishing even when they are not using their mobiles, and

15% point to price hikes hidden inside their contracts



Across every demographic, the underlying message is that consumers aren't just looking at the price tag, but questioning the fundamentals of the entire commitment.

Successful ecosystems only work when people feel secure. And, as brands develop to offer more services, consumer vulnerability will be further exposed.

In our constrained economy, small breaches of confidence can quickly chip away at loyalty and trust. As ecosystem models mature, consumers are increasingly rewarding brands that reduce uncertainty, explain pricing clearly, and provide a stronger sense of control.

A more selective consumer

South Africans are leaning into digital tools faster than ever across shopping, banking, and chat, and the challenge now lies in how consumers evaluate those tools. Consumers are no longer asking about what the service does, but who is behind it and what safeguards apply.

Consumers are feeling a newfound sense of agency, asking:

Can I trust this pricing model?



Do I know exactly what I am paying for?



Will they fix it fairly when things go wrong?



Is this brand truly looking out for me, or just targeting my cash?

Confidence, not convenience, defines the next phase

The digital race across grocery apps, clothing retail, banking, and mobile data is fierce, and the competition is only going to get tougher. Polished, intuitive user interfaces and basic app convenience will soon become minimum expectations as brands adapt to what works.

The real winners will build sensibly on their tech stack to effectively eliminate friction and anxiety across the user journey. Businesses that understand these nuances and deliver results will be those that:

reduce complexity



improve transparency



communicate clearly



create visibility around pricing and usage, and



resolve friction quickly and fairly

The data tells us that consumers are no longer viewing brand ecosystems in isolation, but deciding whether they have earned the right to take up more space in their lives.

Keep the trust

Competing consumer demands will define the next phase of ecosystem expansion. Convenience is enticing consumers to engage, but transparency is what builds loyalty. Traditional brand boundaries are expanding, but consumer confidence remains guarded.

South Africans love the idea of integrated simplicity, but maintaining control over their data and cash is driving decisions based on trust.

As brands continue to push into new territories, especially across banking, mobile and retail, building a faster app or launching cheaper rates won’t always deliver the desired results.

The real opportunity for long-term growth lies in proving reliability, reducing friction, and ensuring that the fundamentals are in place to build trust.