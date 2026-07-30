South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SA Event DecorMedia24LevergyAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingVicinity MediaBrave GroupDaily MaverickDentsuBoundlessZanetti AI InstituteBroad MediaIncubetaOFM RadioSocial PlacesKantarEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Unpaid salaries rock SA's oldest continuously published paper

    Journalists and other employees at the Daily Dispatch and The Herald have yet to receive their July salaries, prompting the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) to voice its support for affected staff as fresh reporting raises questions about the newspapers' new ownership.
    30 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Salary delays

    The salary delays affect employees of Ubuntu Media Holdings, which acquired the Eastern Cape newspaper titles from Arena Holdings earlier this year. The transaction, which included the Daily Dispatch, The Herald, The Rep, Talk of the Town and Go! & Express, took effect on 1 May.

    According to reports, staff were informed that salaries would be delayed because of cash flow constraints, with management indicating that payments would be made as soon as funds became available. The report said the delay has left employees anxious about meeting their financial commitments.

    In a statement issued on Thursday, Sanef said it stood in solidarity with the journalists and media workers affected by the salary non-payment crisis.

    "Sanef is deeply concerned by reports that journalists and staff at the Daily Dispatch and The Herald have not been paid their salaries," the organisation said.

    It said while it had received assurances from Ubuntu Media Holdings that efforts were under way to resolve the matter, the delayed payments placed severe financial strain on employees and their families.

    Honouring obligations

    "Sanef calls on the management of Ubuntu Media Holdings to urgently honour its obligations to employees and to communicate transparently with staff about the causes of the delay and the measures being taken to prevent a recurrence," the organisation said.

    The forum also urged the company to safeguard editorial independence and newsroom stability, warning that financial uncertainty could undermine journalists' ability to serve the public interest.

    Despite the current challenges, Sanef stressed the importance of preserving the role of the two newspapers, describing them as longstanding pillars of journalism in the Eastern Cape.

    The organisation called on all stakeholders to work towards a swift resolution that protects both employees' livelihoods and the continued publication of the titles.

    Ubuntu Media Holdings has indicated that it is working to resolve the salary issue, while staff continue to await payment.

    Read more: The Herald, Daily Dispatch
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz