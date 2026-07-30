Unpaid salaries rock SA's oldest continuously published paper

Journalists and other employees at the Daily Dispatch and The Herald have yet to receive their July salaries, prompting the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF) to voice its support for affected staff as fresh reporting raises questions about the newspapers' new ownership.

Salary delays

The salary delays affect employees of Ubuntu Media Holdings, which acquired the Eastern Cape newspaper titles from Arena Holdings earlier this year. The transaction, which included the Daily Dispatch, The Herald, The Rep, Talk of the Town and Go! & Express, took effect on 1 May.

According to reports, staff were informed that salaries would be delayed because of cash flow constraints, with management indicating that payments would be made as soon as funds became available. The report said the delay has left employees anxious about meeting their financial commitments.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sanef said it stood in solidarity with the journalists and media workers affected by the salary non-payment crisis.

"Sanef is deeply concerned by reports that journalists and staff at the Daily Dispatch and The Herald have not been paid their salaries," the organisation said.

It said while it had received assurances from Ubuntu Media Holdings that efforts were under way to resolve the matter, the delayed payments placed severe financial strain on employees and their families.

Honouring obligations

"Sanef calls on the management of Ubuntu Media Holdings to urgently honour its obligations to employees and to communicate transparently with staff about the causes of the delay and the measures being taken to prevent a recurrence," the organisation said.

The forum also urged the company to safeguard editorial independence and newsroom stability, warning that financial uncertainty could undermine journalists' ability to serve the public interest.

Despite the current challenges, Sanef stressed the importance of preserving the role of the two newspapers, describing them as longstanding pillars of journalism in the Eastern Cape.

The organisation called on all stakeholders to work towards a swift resolution that protects both employees' livelihoods and the continued publication of the titles.

Ubuntu Media Holdings has indicated that it is working to resolve the salary issue, while staff continue to await payment.