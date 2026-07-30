Solidaridad Southern Africa joins IFA to advance sustainable fertiliser use

Solidaridad Southern Africa has joined the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) as an affiliate member, becoming the first Solidaridad Regional Expertise Centre (REC) to do so. The affiliation is expected to strengthen collaboration on sustainable fertiliser use, soil health, and agricultural sustainability across the region.

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According to Solidaridad, the affiliation connects the organisation to a global platform for plant nutrition, fertiliser stewardship, soil health, and agricultural sustainability, creating opportunities to exchange knowledge and foster partnerships across the sector.

Working across South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique, Solidaridad partners with farmers, governments, agribusinesses, research institutions, and development organisations to improve agricultural productivity while restoring natural resources.

Through regenerative agriculture, climate-smart farming, responsible nutrient management, digital innovation, and inclusive market systems, the organisation aims to help farmers produce more sustainably while improving incomes and resilience.

"This is more than a membership, particularly at a time when the role of fertilizer is coming to the foreground. It is a strategic partnership that connects Southern Africa's farmers with one of the world's foremost platforms shaping the future of sustainable plant nutrition and food security.

"We are proud that Solidaridad (Southern Africa) is the first Regional Expertise Centre within our global network to achieve this milestone," says Dr Jonathan Atkinson, managing director of Solidaridad Southern Africa.

Dr Atkinson said IFA membership will further strengthen Solidaridad's ability to connect regional experience with global expertise, ensuring practical lessons from Southern African smallholder farming communities contribute to international discussions on sustainable agriculture and food security.

Supporting soil health and climate resilience

"Farmers today must produce more food with fewer resources while adapting to climate change and restoring the health of their soils. That challenge requires collaboration across science, business, government and civil society.

"Joining IFA strengthens our ability to build those partnerships and accelerate practical solutions that improve livelihoods across our region," adds Dr Atkinson.

He said healthy soils are fundamental to productive agriculture, resilient farming businesses, and long-term food security. By joining IFA, Solidaridad Southern Africa aims to strengthen collaboration on sustainable fertiliser use and nutrient management while promoting agricultural practices that increase productivity, protect natural resources, and reduce environmental impacts.

Expanding regional market opportunities

The affiliation also creates opportunities to engage with global leaders across the fertiliser value chain, contribute African perspectives to international policy discussions, and support innovations that benefit millions of smallholder farmers facing increasing climate and market pressures.

According to Solidaridad, the affiliation supports the organisation's regional strategy of developing practical and scalable solutions that improve livelihoods while building resilient agricultural systems for future generations.