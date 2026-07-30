SA’s manufacturers face weak demand, high costs and import pressure

South Africa’s manufacturing sector remains a cornerstone of the economy, yet 2025 underscored how fragile and constrained the operating environment has become.

Mukondeleli Netshikulwe, Procurement Director, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mondelez International. Image supplied

Manufacturing performance was volatile and largely stagnant, with marginal rebounds in September and October offset by sharp contractions later in the year.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index remained below 50 for consecutive months, signalling sustained contraction, declining employment and fragile confidence.

Within this challenging context, food and beverages and the automotive sector showed intermittent resilience, highlighting the importance of essential consumer goods and integrated value chains.

However, high production costs, unreliable and expensive energy supply, infrastructure constraints and the influx of low-cost imports continue to undermine local competitiveness.

As procurement director for sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International, with more than 23 years of experience across FMCG, I have seen how manufacturing performance and people strategy are inseparable.

My career spans procurement, manufacturing and operations, strategy development, project management and supplier development across organisations including SABMiller, Famous Brands, SC Johnson and the Twinsaver Group. Today,

I manage end-to-end procurement across sub-Saharan Africa, overseeing a spend of approximately R8bn across highly diverse and complex markets.

A conscious shift

The evolution of the manufacturing sector over the past few years has required a deliberate shift in how we think about capability, technology and inclusion.

Investment in digitisation, data analytics and automation has accelerated across supply chains, enabling greater visibility, efficiency and resilience. These shifts have also created new entry points for diverse talent, including women, particularly in technical, analytical and strategic roles.

At Mondelēz International, this transformation is guided by a clear roadmap that looks beyond operational efficiency to the development of critical skills for the future.

Our early career and graduate programmes are an important part of this approach, helping us build a sustainable talent pipeline while creating access to meaningful opportunities for women entering manufacturing, procurement and supply chain roles.

Progress takes time, but intentionality matters. Across our business, women continue to advance into leadership roles through a combination of internal progression and inclusive hiring practices.

From a succession perspective, this deliberate focus ensures that we are building depth, continuity and capability for the long term, rather than responding reactively to skills shortages.

Our graduate programme is an example of this – all of the candidates accepted into the programme for 2024 are women.

There’s still a lot of work to be done at our own plant, but we’re proud to say that 44% of our leadership roles are held by women, which we’ve achieved through both progression and inclusive hiring practices.

From a succession point of view, we’re definitely harvesting the fruits of our intentionally plotted talent pipeline that’s focused on developing women for critical roles as part of our ‘Vision 2023’ strategy.

DEI with purpose

Driving a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda is not about chasing numbers or meeting quotas. It is about creating an environment where people can contribute fully, grow sustainably and feel a genuine sense of belonging.

Women are not at the table to boost statistics, but because they are capable, competent and best suited to lead.

For young women aspiring to careers in procurement and supply chain, credibility starts with mastering the fundamentals, understanding the business and delivering consistently on commitments.

Confidence is built through preparation, curiosity and a willingness to take on complex challenges.

Mentors provide guidance and perspective, while sponsors play a critical role by advocating for visibility and opportunities. Building strong professional networks and learning from diverse role models can significantly accelerate growth.

Equally important is the confidence to speak up, ask questions and trust your voice. Leadership is not about having all the answers, but about learning, collaborating and making informed decisions.

Over time, resilience and integrity become defining traits. Careers in manufacturing are built over the long term and remaining grounded in values while staying adaptable supports sustainable success.

At Mondelēz International, our inclusion efforts are embedded in how we do business, not treated as standalone initiatives. When business leaders and people managers take ownership of inclusion, there is greater accountability and impact.

This approach allows us to enable, coach and develop our teams more effectively, while strengthening stakeholder and supplier relationships across the value chain.

Despite the pressures facing South African manufacturing, there is opportunity. By investing intentionally in people, ethical leadership and agile procurement and supply chain capabilities, we can rebuild competitiveness while creating a more inclusive and resilient sector.

My commitment remains firmly rooted in developing people, growing teams and leading with integrity, because sustainable manufacturing performance is ultimately driven by empowered and capable leaders.