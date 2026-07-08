Limited edition Oreo and BTS 'purple' cookies land in SA

The Oreo brand has partnered with global music phenomenon BTS for its first-ever worldwide snacking collaboration, introducing a limited-edition cookie that combines Korean-inspired flavours, fan engagement and cultural storytelling in a campaign spanning more than 80 markets, including South Africa.

Image supplied

The collaboration forms part of Mondelēz International's strategy to strengthen Oreo's position in the highly competitive global snacking market through culturally relevant partnerships that resonate with younger consumers and passionate fan communities.

Rather than simply adding celebrity branding to its packaging, the partnership sees BTS play an active role in developing the product itself.

The Limited-Edition Oreo & BTS Cookies feature a brown sugar pancake-flavoured crème inspired by hotteok—a popular Korean street food that holds nostalgic significance for the band members.

A product rooted in Korean culture

The new cookie pairs Oreo's signature chocolate biscuits with its first-ever purple wafers, a tribute to BTS fans, known collectively as ARMY. Purple has become synonymous with the band's relationship with its global fanbase and serves as a central design element throughout the campaign.





Beyond the flavour profile, BTS contributed to the product's visual identity by designing 13 unique cookie embossments to commemorate the group's 13th anniversary.

The designs include member names, the BTS light stick and collectible cookie patterns that reveal a hidden message when assembled.

The packaging also draws inspiration from the atmosphere of South Korea's traditional street markets, reinforcing the campaign's emphasis on cultural authenticity.

Image supplied

Partnerships that drive brand relevance

For Mondelēz, the collaboration reflects a broader marketing strategy focused on creating culturally relevant experiences that move beyond traditional advertising.

By partnering with one of the world's most influential music acts, Oreo is positioning itself at the intersection of entertainment, fandom and food culture — an approach increasingly used by global brands seeking to build stronger emotional connections with consumers.

"The excitement around our own Oreo cookie has been incredible, and we've loved seeing all of your creativity in your love letters," said BTS. "We're so proud of what we've created with the Oreo team, and excited that fans in even more places will finally get the chance to try the cookie we worked so hard on together."

Marli Visagie, biscuits category lead for Mondelēz South Africa, said the collaboration demonstrates Oreo's commitment to delivering memorable brand experiences.

"Oreo continues to deliver playful connections and experiences as only the Oreo brand can do. Through the global partnership with BTS, we are uniting both Oreo and BTS fans in a shared passion," she said.

Building deeper consumer engagement

While limited-edition collaborations have become increasingly common in the FMCG sector, Oreo's partnership extends beyond product innovation through an interactive global fan campaign.

Consumers are invited to scan a QR code on the packaging or visit the campaign website to submit digital "love letters" to BTS, inspired by the longstanding tradition of letter writing within the BTS fandom. Selected messages will become part of what Oreo describes as the world's largest love letter to the group.

The initiative also offers South African consumers opportunities to win exclusive Oreo and BTS merchandise, while encouraging continued engagement through digital platforms and social media.

The Limited-Edition Oreo & BTS Cookies are now rolling out at retailers across South Africa and will be available while stocks last.