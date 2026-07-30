Cabinet approves major driving licence reform with 10-year validity

South African motorists could soon renew their driving licences only once every 10 years after Cabinet approved extending the validity period for licence cards covering light motor vehicles.

The approval, announced by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday, 30 July, applies to licence codes A, A1, B and EB. The changes are not yet in force and will only take effect once the necessary legislative amendments have been finalised and gazetted.

Until then, motorists must continue renewing their driving licence cards every five years in line with the current regulations.

According to Ntshavheni, the extension aligns South Africa with international best practice while improving administrative efficiency, reducing the frequency of renewals for motorists and easing pressure on the country's licensing system.

The revised validity period will only apply to light motor vehicle licences. Drivers of heavy, commercial and public transport vehicles will continue to follow the existing renewal cycles of between two and five years, while professional driving permits (PrDPs) will remain subject to a two-year renewal period.

Long-awaited reform

The decision concludes a policy process that has been under consideration for several years.

In 2022, then Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) had been tasked with investigating whether South Africa should extend the validity period of driving licence cards.

Although the RTMC completed its study, progress stalled after the Department of Transport indicated in 2024 that it would not proceed with the proposed extension, despite the study reportedly supporting a longer validity period.

Momentum returned after Transport Minister Barbara Creecy took office under the Government of National Unity. In late 2025, Creecy indicated her support for extending the validity period, with the department subsequently confirming that a cost-benefit analysis was underway.

Earlier this year, the Department of Transport said the analysis would be presented to Cabinet before any legislative changes were introduced.

What happens next?

While Cabinet has now approved the policy direction, motorists should note that the five-year validity period remains legally binding until Parliament processes the required amendments and the revised regulations are formally gazetted.

Once implemented, the move is expected to reduce renewal volumes at driving licence testing centres, lower the administrative burden on licensing authorities and decrease the number of renewal visits required by motorists over their lifetime.