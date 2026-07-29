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    Commission to launch report on BEE trends

    Transformation performance across major sectors of South Africa’s economy and evidence-based insights that challenge common misconceptions about black economic empowerment are among the themes of a research report that will be launched by the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission today.
    29 Jul 2026
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    The Research Report on South Africa's Transformation Landscape (2013–2023) provides a comprehensive 10-year assessment of transformation trends and the implementation of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment in South Africa.

    “Drawing on one of the most extensive datasets on B-BBEE implementation, the report examines transformation trends across sectors of the economy and highlights areas of progress, persistent challenges and opportunities to strengthen the country's transformation agenda,” the Commission, which is an agency of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) said ahead of the launch on Wednesday, 29 July 2026.

    Among others, the report explores:

    • Trends in compliance across the B-BBEE scorecard elements, including ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development, and socio-economic development.
    • Transformation performance across major sectors of the economy.
    • Evidence-based insights that challenge common misconceptions about B-BBEE.
    • Policy recommendations aimed at strengthening implementation, improving compliance and enhancing the effectiveness of the legislative framework.

    Held under the theme: "B-BBEE Is Working: Evidence Shows Its Growth Potential When Doubling Efforts," the report will be launched at the IDC Convention Centre in Sandton.

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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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