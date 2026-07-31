Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino to step down after failed rebrand

Julie Masino came under fire in 2025 for trying to modernise the brand.

Cracker Barrel, a US casual dining and retail chain best known for its country-themed restaurants and gift stores, announced that Masino will leave the role on 10 August. She will remain as an adviser until October, while former Bloomin' Brands chief executive David Deno takes over the position.

The leadership change comes after the company spent the past year attempting to modernise its brand and revive sales. As part of the strategy, Cracker Barrel introduced a refreshed logo and updated restaurant interiors designed to appeal to younger customers.

The changes, however, were met with swift backlash from many of the chain's loyal customers, who argued that the new branding moved too far away from the rustic, nostalgic image that had defined the company for decades. Following widespread criticism on social media, Cracker Barrel reversed the logo redesign shortly after its launch.

While the company has not linked Masino's departure to the branding controversy, the episode has become a widely cited example of the challenges heritage brands face when trying to modernise without alienating their existing customer base.

The company has also been grappling with weaker financial performance as it works to turn around the business in a competitive US restaurant market.