Lay’s and Techsys Digital joined forces to bring the FIFA World Cup 26 Fan-on-Pack experience to life!

Football fans do not just watch the game anymore. They become part of it.

As the official snack partner of the FIFA World Cup 26™, Lay’s launched the bold Fan-on-Pack digital campaign designed to bring fans closer to the tournament through personalisation, interaction and shareable content.

Techsys Digital partnered with Lay’s to build this fully interactive Fan-On-Pack experience that transformed football fans into the stars of their very own Lay’s pack.

Turning fans into the face of Lay’s

Once registered, fans uploaded a headshot photo, selected their favourite flavour and chose from a range of football-inspired player figures before seeing themselves transformed into the final pack artwork.

Importantly, the experience avoided generative AI entirely. Instead, Techsys built a rules-based image processing tool that intelligently crops and positions user photos into pre-designed pack layouts, ensuring consistency, speed and brand-safe outputs throughout the experience.

Once completed, users could:

Review their customised pack



Retake their image



Switch flavours



Download their final artwork



Share the campaign socially



Submit their entry into the grand prize draw

Built for scale, speed and shareability

Behind the scenes, the platform was engineered to support high-engagement volumes while maintaining a seamless front-end experience.

The Techsys build included:

Mobile-first responsive development



Image upload and processing technology



Automated cropping and placement logic



Pack rendering functionality



Moderation storage via EZ Dash



Data handling integrations aligned to global requirements



Reporting infrastructure for campaign tracking

The experience was also designed to encourage repeat interaction, with fans being able to create multiple Fan Packs throughout the campaign period.

More than a competition

At its core, the campaign was about fandom. It tapped into the emotion, identity and excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup while giving consumers something instantly personal and highly shareable.

Instead of simply entering a competition, fans became part of the campaign itself.

The experience turned a standard promotional journey into something creative, social and deeply engaging, helping strengthen Lay’s connection to football culture during the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Want to innovate your next campaign with our smart technology solutions? Contact Techsys Digital to get started:

Phone: +27(0)21 788 6896 | Email: az.oc.syshcet@ofni | Website: https://techsys.co.za/



