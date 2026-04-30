Your competitor is winning in AI search. You just don’t know it yet

It’s a quick, easy way to get a clear picture of where you stand and how you can improve.

A shift in how consumers search

Search behaviour is evolving. Instead of browsing multiple websites, users are asking AI tools direct questions and relying on concise, recommendation-style responses.

This changes how brands are discovered. Visibiliti is no longer just about rankings or page-one results. It is about whether a brand is included in the answer itself.

Get world class Ai Search insights

Visibiliti.ai was developed to help businesses understand and measure this new layer of visibility.

The platform allows users to:

See how often their brand is mentioned by AI



Understand whether they are being recommended



Compare performance against competitors



Identify areas for improvement.

A free report is available, giving businesses a starting point to assess how they are positioned in AI-generated search results.

Why this matters for brands

AI-generated responses are shaped by a range of signals, including third-party content, brand mentions, and overall authority across the web. As a result, even well-established brands may find they are not appearing in AI answers.

This creates a gap between traditional digital performance and actual visibility in AI-driven environments.

A local platform addressing a global challenge

While the shift to AI-driven search is global, the implications are highly relevant for South African businesses. As local consumers increasingly adopt AI tools, understanding how brands are represented in these environments is becoming more important.

Visibiliti.ai has finally launched in our local market, bringing global learnings into a South African context.

Looking ahead

As AI continues to shape how people discover and evaluate brands, visibility within these systems is likely to become a key competitive factor.

For businesses, the first step is understanding their current position.

Running a free AI visibility report on Visibiliti.ai provides a simple way to begin that process.



