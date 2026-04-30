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    Your competitor is winning in AI search. You just don’t know it yet

    Issued by Techsys Digital
    30 Apr 2026
    30 Apr 2026
    Run a free AI search report on Visibiliti.ai and see exactly how your brand shows up in AI results.

    It’s a quick, easy way to get a clear picture of where you stand and how you can improve.

    Your competitor is winning in AI search. You just don&#x2019;t know it yet

    A shift in how consumers search

    Search behaviour is evolving. Instead of browsing multiple websites, users are asking AI tools direct questions and relying on concise, recommendation-style responses.

    This changes how brands are discovered. Visibiliti is no longer just about rankings or page-one results. It is about whether a brand is included in the answer itself.

    Get world class Ai Search insights

    Visibiliti.ai was developed to help businesses understand and measure this new layer of visibility.

    The platform allows users to:

    • See how often their brand is mentioned by AI
    • Understand whether they are being recommended
    • Compare performance against competitors
    • Identify areas for improvement.

    A free report is available, giving businesses a starting point to assess how they are positioned in AI-generated search results.

    Why this matters for brands

    AI-generated responses are shaped by a range of signals, including third-party content, brand mentions, and overall authority across the web. As a result, even well-established brands may find they are not appearing in AI answers.

    This creates a gap between traditional digital performance and actual visibility in AI-driven environments.

    A local platform addressing a global challenge

    While the shift to AI-driven search is global, the implications are highly relevant for South African businesses. As local consumers increasingly adopt AI tools, understanding how brands are represented in these environments is becoming more important.

    Visibiliti.ai has finally launched in our local market, bringing global learnings into a South African context.

    Looking ahead

    As AI continues to shape how people discover and evaluate brands, visibility within these systems is likely to become a key competitive factor.

    For businesses, the first step is understanding their current position.

    Running a free AI visibility report on Visibiliti.ai provides a simple way to begin that process.

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    Techsys Digital
    Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
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