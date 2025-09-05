Subscribe & Follow
Techsys Digital wins double at The Mark Awards 2025 for Innovation
1. Heineken® Returnable Bottles WhatsApp Campaign secured a Silver Award, proving how technology can drive sustainability at scale.
2. Momentum “She Owns Her Success” earned a Merit Award, showcasing the power of AI to empower women in their careers.
Driving Sustainability with Heineken®
In 2024, Heineken® South Africa deepened its commitment to sustainability with the launch of a returnable glass bottle system – a bold move to reduce packaging waste and promote a circular economy.
To bring this vision to life, Heineken® partnered with Techsys to create a WhatsApp-at-scale campaign that encouraged bottle returns through a custom-built bot. Consumers simply logged returns by sending images, which were verified using AI-powered image analysis.
The results were extraordinary:
By flawlessly managing R5m in consumer rewards, Techsys helped turn sustainability into a seamless, rewarding experience, while growing Heineken®’s consumer data footprint for long-term engagement.
Empowering women with Momentum
Momentum’s She Owns Her Success platform tackled the systemic challenges women face in the job market, from unconscious bias to confidence gaps. Together with Techsys, Momentum created an AI-powered platform designed to level the playing field and give women the tools they need to showcase their value.
The impact spoke volumes:
By integrating tools for CV optimisation, cover letter generation, interview preparation, and career path guidance, the platform empowered 50,000+ women to own their success. The growing dataset provided Momentum with deeper insights into the career development journeys of South African women, a true blend of AI innovation and consumer data growth with lasting impact.
Innovation with purpose
“These awards showcase what Techsys does best: marrying technology, data, and creativity to deliver campaigns that matter,” said Rachel Mcfarlane, managing director at Techsys. “From empowering women with Momentum to building a greener future with Heineken®, we’re proud to lead digital innovation that creates real-world impact.”
