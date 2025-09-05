Techsys Digital wins double at The Mark Awards 2025 for Innovation

Techsys Digital is proud to announce that we’ve walked away with not one, but two accolades at The Mark Awards 2025 – both in the coveted Innovation category.

1. Heineken® Returnable Bottles WhatsApp Campaign secured a Silver Award, proving how technology can drive sustainability at scale.

2. Momentum “She Owns Her Success” earned a Merit Award, showcasing the power of AI to empower women in their careers.

Driving Sustainability with Heineken®

In 2024, Heineken® South Africa deepened its commitment to sustainability with the launch of a returnable glass bottle system – a bold move to reduce packaging waste and promote a circular economy.

To bring this vision to life, Heineken® partnered with Techsys to create a WhatsApp-at-scale campaign that encouraged bottle returns through a custom-built bot. Consumers simply logged returns by sending images, which were verified using AI-powered image analysis.

The results were extraordinary:



4 million + bottles returned



1.45 million WhatsApp entries processed



459,000 prizes awarded



150,000+ consumer opt-ins for future engagement By flawlessly managing R5m in consumer rewards, Techsys helped turn sustainability into a seamless, rewarding experience, while growing Heineken®’s consumer data footprint for long-term engagement. Empowering women with Momentum Momentum’s She Owns Her Success platform tackled the systemic challenges women face in the job market, from unconscious bias to confidence gaps. Together with Techsys, Momentum created an AI-powered platform designed to level the playing field and give women the tools they need to showcase their value. The impact spoke volumes:



20,000+ uses of the AI tools



12,000+ professional CVs created



Average session time of 5+ minutes

