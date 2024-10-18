Techsys and Momentum empower South African women with AI-driven job platform: #SheOwnsHerSuccess

Empowering women with AI: What we built

The #SheOwnsHerSuccess platform is a suite of interactive AI tools designed to advance and support women at every stage of their job search. Whether it's creating a CV, preparing for interviews, or receiving career guidance, this platform simplifies the job-seeking process with the following features:

AI-powered CV crafting: Users can upload their current CV and receive assistance to reshape and optimise it within minutes.



Tailored cover letter support: The platform provides guidance on writing personalised cover letters based on the user’s CV and job role requirements.



AI interview simulator: Women can practice upcoming interviews with the live AI Interview Simulator, receiving feedback to improve their answers.



Skills gap analysis: The platform analyses users’ CVs and provides personalised advice on bridging the skills gaps needed to reach their dream roles.



Networking guidance: It offers professional networking advice, from writing the perfect message to establishing meaningful career connections based on personal aspirations.



Salary negotiation support: It even provides advice on how to negotiate an appropriate salary at a specific company and location.

Impact and results

Since its launch, the platform’s AI tools have been utilised over 16,000 times, with a 143% surge in usage. A striking 63% of visitors have used the site to craft new or improved CVs, contributing to an average of six minutes spent on the site per user.

These impressive numbers reflect the platform’s success and growing influence in empowering women, which has earned widespread praise from stakeholders and users alike.

Nontokozo Madonsela, Chief Marketing Officer of Momentum Group, shared her enthusiasm: "I'm inspired by the tenacity and ambition of women in our country. This platform is proof that our future is in the right hands."

Looking ahead: The future of She Owns Her Success

Momentum and Techsys Digital are excited to continue evolving the platform’s capabilities, incorporating advanced AI technologies to support women even further in their career journeys. With a focus on breaking down barriers, #SheOwnsHerSuccess is committed to ensuring that building a career is no longer one of the hardest challenges a woman faces.

'Because building a career shouldn’t be the hardest thing a woman has to do. But with She Owns Her Success, it isn’t.'

For more information about the campaign or to try out the 'Own My CV' tool, visit https://sheownshersuccess.co.za.



