Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDentsuBroad Media3RCTopco MediaDelta Victor BravoTDMCAFDANew MediaMedia24 LifestyleThink Digital AcademyOrnicoPrimedia Out-of-HomeHook, Line & SinkerVega SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Techsys and Momentum empower South African women with AI-driven job platform: #SheOwnsHerSuccess

    Issued by Techsys Digital
    18 Oct 2024
    18 Oct 2024
    Of 4.6 million job seekers affected by the unemployment crisis in South Africa, over half are women. To address this issue, Techsys Digital, in collaboration with Momentum, has created an AI-powered platform – #SheOwnsHerSuccess – designed to help women navigate some of the major obstacles standing in the way of employment.
    Techsys and Momentum empower South African women with AI-driven job platform: #SheOwnsHerSuccess

    Empowering women with AI: What we built

    The #SheOwnsHerSuccess platform is a suite of interactive AI tools designed to advance and support women at every stage of their job search. Whether it's creating a CV, preparing for interviews, or receiving career guidance, this platform simplifies the job-seeking process with the following features:

    • AI-powered CV crafting: Users can upload their current CV and receive assistance to reshape and optimise it within minutes.

    • Tailored cover letter support: The platform provides guidance on writing personalised cover letters based on the user’s CV and job role requirements.

    • AI interview simulator: Women can practice upcoming interviews with the live AI Interview Simulator, receiving feedback to improve their answers.

    • Skills gap analysis: The platform analyses users’ CVs and provides personalised advice on bridging the skills gaps needed to reach their dream roles.

    • Networking guidance: It offers professional networking advice, from writing the perfect message to establishing meaningful career connections based on personal aspirations.

    • Salary negotiation support: It even provides advice on how to negotiate an appropriate salary at a specific company and location.

    Impact and results

    Since its launch, the platform’s AI tools have been utilised over 16,000 times, with a 143% surge in usage. A striking 63% of visitors have used the site to craft new or improved CVs, contributing to an average of six minutes spent on the site per user.

    These impressive numbers reflect the platform’s success and growing influence in empowering women, which has earned widespread praise from stakeholders and users alike.

    Nontokozo Madonsela, Chief Marketing Officer of Momentum Group, shared her enthusiasm: "I'm inspired by the tenacity and ambition of women in our country. This platform is proof that our future is in the right hands."

    Looking ahead: The future of She Owns Her Success

    Momentum and Techsys Digital are excited to continue evolving the platform’s capabilities, incorporating advanced AI technologies to support women even further in their career journeys. With a focus on breaking down barriers, #SheOwnsHerSuccess is committed to ensuring that building a career is no longer one of the hardest challenges a woman faces.

    'Because building a career shouldn’t be the hardest thing a woman has to do. But with She Owns Her Success, it isn’t.'

    For more information about the campaign or to try out the 'Own My CV' tool, visit https://sheownshersuccess.co.za.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Techsys Digital
    Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz