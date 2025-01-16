Elevating excellence in people practices - Momentum Group certified as Top Employer for 2025

Momentum Group is proud to announce its certification as a Top Employer for 2025, marking its fifth consecutive year of recognition by the global authority Top Employer Institute. This achievement highlights the Group's sustained excellence in people management practices and its commitment to creating a dynamic, inclusive and forward-thinking work environment.

Lettie Phume, Momentum Group human capital executive

A world-class workplace recognised globally

The Top Employer certification evaluates organisations against rigorous global benchmarks, recognising those that excel in creating exceptional work environments. Momentum Group’s 87.63% overall score for 2025, a steady climb from 66.15% in 2021, places it among South Africa’s top-performing companies. The certification reflects excellence in critical areas such as digital innovation, rewards & recognition, offboarding, leadership, and employee listening.

“Being certified as a Top Employer year after year is testament to the exceptional effort we put into nurturing our people. This certification is not just about meeting benchmarks, it’s about being recognised as a sought-after employer where talent feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive,” said Lettie-Basani Phume, Momentum Group Human Capital Executive.

Prioritising people

Achieving Top Employer status is about more than data points; it reflects a people-first philosophy supported by leadership. At its core, the certification celebrates Momentum Group’s ability to cultivate an environment where employees feel seen, heard, and inspired. Summarily, it’s about:

Setting the standard for employee well-being and growth in the country



Attracting and retaining top talent by creating meaningful work experiences



Empowering employees to achieve their career aspirations while driving organisational success.

“This certification signifies that Momentum Group stands shoulder-to-shoulder with global leaders in people management. Our practices are benchmarked against the best in the world, like previous recipients Unilever, Pepsico, Volkswagen, Puma and Heineken

“We want to ensure that every day, employees make a positive impact. We do this by creating the right working environment. Our business strategy is then driven by empowered, passionate people who are supported to turn up as their authentic, best selves. That is how I know this is a great place to work,” Phume added.

Driving digital innovation and connection

One of the areas where Momentum Group scored above global and South African benchmarks related to digital HR practices and overall work environments. These out-performing areas reflects the group’s commitment to redefining employee experiences through technology and creating collaborative workspaces to encourage human connections.

Digital HR innovations included an app with self-service functionality, integrated dashboards and personalised insights, meaning employees can source crucial info in their own time from anywhere.



Recently repurposed office spaces were designed to encourage collaboration and connection, while robust health refurbishments such as improved air quality, reliable solar power and oxygen friendly plants throughout contributed to employees feeling secure and inspired by a positivity-conducive work environment.

“These innovations and accommodations empower our people to focus on what matters most – driving impact and serving our clients with passion and purpose.,” said Phume.

Prioritising care

Another noteworthy area of success related to the Group’s holistic approach to employee well-being and its commitment to actively listening to its over 16,000 employees from 10 geographical locations around the world. Several key factors have contributed to this score, starting with their well-being programmes. Initiatives like the Wise and Well programme in South Africa provides crucial mental health support, ensuring employees feel cared for both inside and outside the workplace.

The company also places a strong emphasis on recognition and rewards, offering competitive benefits that are tailored to individual needs, which keeps employees motivated and engaged. Added to this is Momentum’s offboarding process, ensuring that even departing employees are treated with respect and remain valued ambassadors of the brand long after they leave. “Our commitment to engagement goes beyond the workplace,” Phume explained. “We listen, we care, and we act, ensuring every interaction with our employees is meaningful and helpful.”

Empowering growth and development of employees

Another high performing lever relates to helping employees realise their full potential through career growth and learning opportunities. The company’s leadership actively drives this agenda. Key drivers include:

Offering personalised career journeys: The Career Navigation Framework empowers employees to define and achieve their goals through clear pathways of advancement and actionable plans to improve skills and continual stretch through learning.



Future-fitting for success: robust programmes ensure employees stay future-fit, from mastering their current roles to preparing for leadership within the organisation

“Career development at Momentum Group isn’t seen as simply a process – we view development as a promise to our people. We’re here to help them take the next step, wherever they are on their journey and to help make the process a positive one,” said Phume.

A workplace that inspires

Momentum Group’s Employee Value Proposition (EVP) speaks directly to what top talent is seeking in today’s workplace. At the core of their EVP is solving for their employees’ unique needs through a comprehensive benefits suite. The group provides clear and fair career growth opportunities, empowering individuals to shape their professional journeys with confidence and transparency.

Momentum group also understands the importance of striving for a healthy work-life integration, offering flexible and supportive policies which cater to the diverse needs of their workforce. Above all, the group nurtures a purpose-driven culture built to reflect excellence, courage, empowered ownership, collaboration and authentic connections with clients. “Our employees are the reason for our success,” said Phume. “This certification is proof that we’re building a workplace where people feel proud to belong, inspired to achieve, and empowered to thrive.”



