SA Cannes Young Lions 2025 Competition winners

TBWA Hunt Lascaris’ Khomotso Lwazi Makoto and Paula Stephanie Andropoulos, and Metropolitan Republic’s Louise Laas and Khanyisile Modiba will represent South Africa at the Young Lions Competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025 in June.

The winners of the South African Young Lions Competition have been announced

Sponsors of the South African Young Creative Talent competition, Ster-Kinekor, in partnership with Heineken South Africa, say these exceptional young creatives have earned the opportunity to compete against the best talent from around the world.

This year marks the first time South Africa has competed in the film and digital categories, reflecting the country’s growth in driving creativity.

With only 48 hours to respond to a real-world brief, both teams demonstrated bold thinking, cultural relevance, and world-class storytelling.

TBWA Hunt Lascaris’ Paula Stephanie Andropoulos and Khomotso Lwazi Makoto, winners of the fim category of the South African Young Creative Talent competition (Image supplied)

Film winners: Heartfelt narrative

Makoto and Andropoulos’ 60-second commercial brought the power of Ster-Kinekor’s Vision Mission to life with a heartfelt narrative that inspired belief in the power of sight.

The judges were impressed by the team’s ability to combine empathy, craft, and cinematic clarity in such a short timeframe.

Metropolitan Republic’s Louise Laas and Khanyisile Modiba, winners of the digital category in the South African Young Creative Talent competition (Image supplied)

Digital winners: Bold, innovative idea

Laas and Modiba’s winning digital campaign presented a bold and innovative idea for Heineken® 0.0 and Arrive Alive, addressing the issue of drinking and driving through a positive and digitally driven behaviour change solution.

Their 5-slide presentation stood out for its creativity, insight, and potential for real-world impact.

Level of talent

“The level of talent in this year’s competition was truly world-class,” says Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages.

“This marks the beginning of what we see as a long-term investment in creative excellence. We are committed to nurturing this partnership and supporting young talent in the years to come.”

Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer at Ster-Kinekor, adds, “ The Young Lions Competition continues to be a platform for identifying tomorrow’s creative leaders.

“We are incredibly proud of these young teams and can’t wait to see them compete on the global stage.”

The winning teams will now embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Cannes, where they’ll join an international community of creative innovators, attend world-class talks, and compete for the coveted Young Lions title.

Continue following their journey on Ster-Kinekor and Heineken’s social media pages as we spotlight their creative process, global experience, and behind-the-scenes moments from Cannes Lions 2025.



