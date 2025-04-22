Mexico slams Trump's 'discriminatory' immigration ad

Kristi Noem in the advertisement.

Describing the advert as “discriminatory,” Sheinbaum also committed to introducing legislation to prohibit this and similar types of messaging.

In the advertisement, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says they will hunt down illegal immigrants, it also features men being handcuffed and being put into law enforcement vehicles.

A Mexican government agency responsible for preventing discrimination reported receiving an overwhelming number of complaints. Last week, it sent a formal request to broadcasters urging them to pull the ad, stating that it “contains a discriminatory message, violates human dignity, and may encourage acts of violence” against migrants.