ADC 104th Annual Awards Middle East & Africa has 13 finalists, two for SA

The Middle East & Africa has 13 finalists, of which two are from South Africa, in the ADC 104th Annual Awards. The South African finalists are BCKRDS Johannesburg for 54 Collective 54 Collective Rebrand, and Pola Maneli Port Elizabeth for Narrating Slavery’s Wake on behalf of The Smithsonian Institute.

South Africa has two of the 13 finalists from the Middle East and Africa in the ADC 104th Annual Awards (Image supplied)

Finalists from 40 countries, including 13 from the Middle East and Africa, have been announced in the global Awards, the world’s longest continuously running awards programme, founded in 1920.

The programme recognises global excellence in craft and innovation in advertising and design.

Middle East and Africa finalists

Finalists in the region are as follows:

Egypt

One finalist each went to Bahia Shehab Cairo for NUART Aberdeen Bear Witness, and Islam Hassan Cairo for Odoriko Odoriko Logo

Saudi Arabia

BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh picked up the country’s three finalists, all for the ring magazine 4th Judge.

Turkey

Both ADC 104th Annual Awards finalists from Turkey went to Sadi Akbudak İstanbul for TUGFO 24 on behalf of The Turkish National Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.

United Arab Emirates

Publicis Middle East Dubai has all of the finalists from UAE with four, all for Babyshop ColourCheck.

Globally, Klick Health Toronto has the most finalists with 39, including 18 for Café Joyeux 47, and 11 for KVI Brave Fund Voice 2 Diabetes.

Top global finalists

Other top finalists are FCB New York 36, Serviceplan Germany Munich with 29, Apple Cupertino with 22, Rethink Canada with 17, and The New York Times Magazine with 15.

A total of 772 finalists from 40 countries were selected by this year’s esteemed ADC 104th Annual Awards jury.

See all this year’s finalists is here.

Creative Week

All finalists will win a Gold, Silver or Bronze Cube or Merit, to be announced on 14 May, 2025.

ADC Gold and special award winners will be celebrated that evening at the gala awards ceremony at Gotham Hall during Creative Week in New York.

Now in its 15th year, Creative Week (12 -16 May 2025) is a premier annual gathering for the advertising and design industries to come together and celebrate the creative excellence showcased in four of the club’s leading global awards shows, and discuss the latest creative trends and issues.

In addition to the ADC 104th Annual Awards, Creative Week 2025 includes awards ceremonies for the Young Ones Student Awards on 12 May, Type Directors Club TDC71 Best of Discipline winners and exhibition on 13 May.

The One Show 2025 winners on 16 May, the exclusive Executive Creative Summit-New York on 15 -16 May, and the first-ever Creative Week AI Creative Challenge on 15 May.