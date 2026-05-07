Business leaders step onto the court to drive holistic change for South Africa’s youth at the CEO Padel Challenge

In a powerful demonstration of purpose beyond the boardroom, South Africa’s corporate leaders and padel enthusiasts alike came together at the CEO Padel Challenge to raise funds in support of the South African Hall of Fame’s Legacy Project.

Hosted in collaboration with Medihelp Medical Scheme, the event took place on 5 May 2026 at Coalition Padel in Midrand. The challenge brought people together in a spirit of friendly competition, purpose, and giving back. Beyond the action on the court, it created meaningful support for initiatives that open doors for talented young South Africans, helping them access opportunities, guidance, and resources to pursue their potential.

At the heart of this initiative lies the Legacy Project: a mission operating on the belief that while talent is everywhere, opportunities are not. The funds raised will help identify and support promising youth by providing comprehensive bursaries. Going far beyond standard scholarships, this holistic support covers school tuition at top partner schools, such as Pretoria Boys High School, along with textbooks, uniforms, mentorship, and healthcare cover, giving these children the robust foundation they need to chase their dreams and change the trajectory of their lives.

“The incredible turnout and generosity witnessed at the CEO Padel Challenge prove that when business and purpose align, we can truly rewrite the future,” says Varsha Vala, principal officer at Medihelp, and an avid padel player. “The funds raised during this event do more than just pay for schooling. They provide holistic care and lift the weight of worry off the shoulders of families, ensuring that exceptional children can focus entirely on reaching their full potential as the leaders and champions of tomorrow.”

Aligned with Move for Your Health Day on 10 May, the event also formed part of a broader drive to promote movement and preventive wellness within the workplace. In an increasingly demanding corporate environment, the challenge highlighted the critical importance of prioritising physical activity, mental well-being, and balanced lifestyles among business leaders and their teams.

Medihelp and the South African Hall of Fame extend their sincere appreciation to all participating teams, partners, and stakeholders whose involvement made the inaugural event a resounding success. While the tournament has concluded, the true legacy of the CEO Padel Challenge will live on in the classrooms and on the sports fields as these young South Africans step into their bright futures.



