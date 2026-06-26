Built on care, backed by strength: Medihelp restores solvency and reinforces its commitment to members

The result reflects sustained financial discipline with surplus before other comprehensive income increasing from R30,7m to R282,3m, prudent risk management with total claims ratio improving from 94% to 91,2%, and a continued focus on delivering value to members. This includes being voted number one medical aid client care contact centre in the CE Index™.

For Medihelp, the achievement represents more than just compliance with a regulatory benchmark. It demonstrates the resilience of a medical scheme that has successfully balanced member affordability, quality healthcare access, and long-term financial resilience following one of the most challenging periods in modern healthcare.

“The restoration of our solvency is a significant milestone for Medihelp and an important indicator of the scheme’s strength,” says Varsha Vala, CEO and principal officer of Medihelp.

“It reflects deliberate strategic decisions, disciplined execution, and the commitment of our teams to ensuring that Medihelp remains a trusted healthcare partner for current and future generations of members.”

Tested and strengthened: the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic placed unusual pressure on healthcare funders worldwide, and Medihelp was no exception. With many South African households facing significant financial strain, the scheme prioritised affordability and implemented measures to support members through a difficult period. Using careful stewardship and disciplined financial management, Medihelp has since strengthened its reserve position while continuing to serve members’ healthcare needs.

“The past few years have demonstrated the importance of balancing financial resilience with member-centric decision-making,” says Vala.

“Our responsibility extends beyond maintaining strong reserves. It includes ensuring that healthcare remains accessible, affordable, and sustainable for the people who place their trust in us. The recovery of our solvency ratio shows that these objectives can be achieved together.”

The Medihelp Model: built on partnership

The result also reflects the principles underpinning the Medihelp Model – an approach that recognises that sustainable healthcare is built on partnership, responsible management of healthcare contributions, and support for members throughout their health journey.

For more than 120 years, Medihelp has navigated evolving healthcare environments, economic cycles, and periods of uncertainty, remaining focused on its core purpose: protecting members’ health and securing the scheme's long-term sustainability.

The restoration of solvency above the statutory threshold reinforces Medihelp’s strong foundation and positions the scheme to continue investing in member value, healthcare innovation, and sustainable growth.

Key financial highlights

Solvency ratio restored to 27,01%, above the statutory requirement of 25%



Total claims ratio improved from 94% to 91,2%



Surplus before other comprehensive income increased from R30,7m to R282,3m



Continued focus on affordability, member value, and long-term sustainability



