Why South African workplaces need winter wellness strategies

Winter is no longer coming. It’s here. And, as usual, it brings along some illness. This is why including winter wellness strategies in your workplace employee wellness programmes is crucial to protecting productivity.

According to surveillance data, South Africa’s flu season consistently peaks in winter, with detection rates reaching over 10% of tested cases in 2025.

Influenza accounted for nearly 97% of infections last year, underscoring the seasonal strain on immunity.

Staying resilient

“Winter doesn’t just make us feel uncomfortable,” says Keri Rudolph, CEO of IV Bar.

“It changes how our cells function, how our immune system responds, and even how our mood and energy are regulated.

“Understanding these shifts is the first step to staying resilient.”

Research shows that respiratory viruses spread more efficiently in cold, dry air.

With more people indoors, transmission rates climb.

At the same time, reduced sunlight disrupts circadian rhythms, lowering serotonin and altering melatonin levels.

The result: sluggish mornings, afternoon fatigue, and reduced mental clarity.

Hydration also suffers. Cooler weather dulls thirst signals, while indoor heating accelerates fluid loss.

Even mild dehydration can cause headaches, fatigue, and slower recovery.

Circulation changes add to the burden, with constricted blood vessels leading to cold extremities, muscle stiffness, and joint discomfort.

Pro-activity

It may be cliché, but prevention is definitely better than cure.

A wellness expert at The Hyding suggests that the wellness conversation should shift from treatment to prevention, encouraging South Africans and their workplaces to take a proactive approach to health before seasonal challenges begin to affect daily life.

“Winter wellness isn’t about responding when something goes wrong. It’s about creating habits and support systems that help you maintain energy, resilience, and overall well-being throughout the season,” says Dr Seb Morelli.

He says that conventional wellness often overlooks movement as a critical pillar of immune function and nervous system regulation.

“Real winter health begins proactively before any symptoms occur. The physical aches, pains, and stiffness commonly attributed to the cold weather are driven by the sedentary habits winter induces, such as prolonged sitting and indoor inactivity.

“Because the human brain is a highly energy-demanding organ reliant on glucose, it is naturally wired to conserve energy, frequently prompting us to stay warm and stationary rather than active.

“However, giving in to this comfort reduces mobility and baseline energy while increasing structural stiffness,” says Morelli.

Getting your workforce moving might be key to reducing downtime and increasing productivity.

Morelli explains that movement is one of the most powerful, evidence-based tools for full-body health, directly enhancing recovery, circulation, joint mobility, and muscle strength.

When the body moves, increased blood flow efficiently delivers essential oxygen and nutrients to the muscles, optimising the body's natural healing processes.

Furthermore, regular, moderate exercise has been shown to bolster immune surveillance, allowing the body to recognise and respond to common infections far more effectively.

While regular movement is not an absolute cure for seasonal bugs, active individuals statistically experience fewer illnesses and recover faster.

Instead of waiting to take action until the body feels stiff, sore, or run-down, prioritising consistent physical activity and investing in preventative strategies today ensures the body functions at its absolute best throughout the entire season.

“Winter wellness is about more than simply avoiding seasonal illness; it is about taking a proactive approach to health that strengthens immunity, sustains energy levels, supports skin health, improves sleep quality, balances hormones, and promotes long-term wellbeing,” says Morelli in conclusion.