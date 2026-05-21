Payfast-backed platform brings municipal billing to WhatsApp

Payfast by Network, in partnership with TsogaPay, has launched an integrated WhatsApp-based payment solution aimed at improving access to municipal billing services in South Africa.

Source: Supplied. Mpho Sadiki, managing director, merchant services, Africa at Network International and Payfast by Network.

The platform allows residents to receive bills, make payments, and purchase prepaid electricity directly via WhatsApp.

Now operational in a pilot phase, the system is designed to simplify transactions, increase convenience, and expand digital inclusion for municipal customers across participating local government areas.

The solution, which was launched as a pilot project in April 2026, is now operational and available to customers of the Dawid Kruiper Municipality in Upington, the Northern Cape, who can use it to receive and pay municipal bills, view account statements and purchase prepaid electricity.

The payment solution is available to customers 24/7 alongside the municipality’s existing digital and in-person channels. It has been designed to be as simple and user-friendly as possible and can be accessed by anyone with a smartphone or a WhatsApp-enabled feature phone.

Simple secure payments

The platform uses a simple, menu-driven interface that prompts users to select the relevant service, capture the required account or meter details and complete transactions seamlessly within the chat. Designed for ease of use and accessibility, the system ensures a secure, efficient process while enabling real-time payment and immediate delivery of prepaid tokens.

“Facilitating payments via WhatsApp is a powerful tool for building more financially inclusive communities and giving South Africans a simple, secure and convenient way to manage their municipal accounts and purchase essential services,” says Mpho Sadiki, managing director, merchant services, Africa at Network International and Payfast by Network.

“The results we’re already seeing from the project in Dawid Kruiper demonstrate not only the efficacy of the solution, but also its scalability and potential to be rolled out to other municipalities across the nation.”

Improving municipal access

The solution addresses several key challenges faced by government departments and their customers, including unreliable communication, extended bill-to-cash periods and limited access to email and municipal web services.

“Technological integrations are one of the most impactful ways that municipalities and government bodies can improve the lives of residents. That said, any integration needs to offer simplicity for the end user and the proper safety assurances, while showing evidence of tangible benefits.

“Using the stringent rules set by WhatsApp enables the platform to be a trusted and safe channel for customer engagements. That’s what we set out to achieve with our partnership with Payfast by Network, and the results now speak for themselves,” said David Gatama, managing director at TsogaPay.

Faster digital payments

Using WhatsApp, municipalities can send bills directly to customers on their mobile devices, who can then make payments via bank cards or Instant EFT. Supported by direct and immediate payment settlement, this reduces bill-to-cash periods and enables municipal officials to access account funds faster.

“WhatsApp is South Africa’s primary messaging channel, with an estimated 28 to 29 million users, making it a critical communication tool for consumers, businesses, communities and government organisations.

“More than that, it’s a platform for driving economic progress. By eliminating payment barriers and enabling South Africans to easily pay their bills on time, it alleviates pressure and ultimately benefits the community,” added Sadiki.