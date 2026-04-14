Publicis outperforms industry, confirms growth guidance for 2026

Announcing its Q1 2026 results, Publicis showed a very strong start to the year, outperforming the industry for almost 20 quarters in a row, despite the volatile macro environment.

(Source: @Meet Frank Meet Frank Publicis has announced its Q1 2026 results

The results include:

Revenue organic growth of +6.4%, leading to net revenue organic growth of +4.5%, in line with expectations.

All key regions performing well: US at +4.7%, Europe at +3.9%, Asia-Pacific at +5.9%.

Expecting sequential acceleration in net revenue organic growth in Q2’26.

“In what remains an uncertain global context, we are committed to giving visibility into our performance for the rest of the year.

"We are confirming our industry-leading organic growth guidance of 4-5%, with the 4% rock solid, and a sequential organic growth acceleration in Q2 despite a higher comparable of 100 basis points,” says Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.

3 reasons for outperformance

He adds that the company is, at a time when the industry has seen more changes in the last 12 months than the last 12 years, confident that it will outperform again in 2026 and beyond.

He gives three reasons for this:

Focus on clients’ growth "With our transformation well behind us, we are laser-focused on our clients’ growth. “This has enabled us to be #1 in the new business rankings once again, and for the 7th consecutive year, and means we are still #1 in the U.S. and China in 2026, even after the consolidation of the market.” Increasing addressable market The company is further increasing its addressable market in a shrinking competitive landscape, investing in the channels and capabilities that deliver the most value for its clients. “This was the case again in Q1, with the acquisition of the content measurement platform AdgeAI, and 160over90, the global leader in sports marketing.” AI a tailwind AI continues to be a tailwind for Publicis. “…driving our growth, widening the gap with competition, and enabling us to expand our partnerships with some of the world’s most innovative companies like Microsoft,” says Sadoun.

Q1 2026 revenue & net revenue

Publicis Groupe’s revenue in Q1 2026 was €4,191m, compared to €4,161m in Q1 2025.

Organic growth of revenue reached +6.4%.

Net revenue in Q1 2026 was €3,460m, compared to €3,535m in Q1 2025.

Organic growth of net revenue reached +4.5%.

Exchange rates had a negative impact of €268m. Acquisitions, net of disposals, accounted for a positive impact of €46m.

The Groupe’s AI -powered marketing services, representing 86% of total net revenue, continued to perform strongly, driven by rising client demand, and delivered +7.6% revenue organic growth and +5.6% net revenue organic growth this quarter.

This includes the Groupe’s Connected Media practice, which posted high single-digit net revenue organic growth, and Intelligent Creativity practice, which delivered low single-digit organic growth this quarter.

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East reduced client visibility and weighed on large and capex -heavy transformation projects.

As a result, the Groupe’s Technology practice, representing 14% of total net revenue, was slightly down on a net revenue organic growth basis this quarter.

Regions

North America net revenue was +4.7% on an organic basis. The US, the Groupe’s largest geography, which represented 59% of total net revenue in Q1, delivered strong organic growth of +4.7% this quarter, which was fueled by mid -single -digit growth from both Connected Media and Intelligent Creativity.

Net revenue in Europe was +3.9% organically. Organic growth in the U.K. was up +6.2%. France posted +1.6% organic growth, led by Connected Media.

Net revenue in Asia Pacific recorded +5.9% growth on an organic basis. China performed strongly with +11.7% organic growth, driven by double digits at Connected Media.

In the Middle East & Africa, net revenue was down -5.1% organically as a result of the conflict in the region this quarter.

Net revenue in Latin America was up +13.3%, organically driven by double -digit growth of both Connected Media and Intelligent Creativity.

Debt

Net debt Net financial debt amounted to €1,156m as of 31 March 2026, compared to a net cash position of €548m at 31 December 2025, reflecting the seasonality of activity.

The Groupe's last 12 months average net debt as of 31 March 2026 amounted to €1,035m compared to €672m as of 31 March 2025.

Acquisitions

In March 2026, the Groupe announced the acquisition of Adge.AI, a company in the field of content measurement.

In April 2026, the Groupe announced the acquisition of 160over90, a global sports and culture agency, which was a former division of WME Group.

Outlook

Publicis Groupe is confirming its +4% to +5% net revenue organic growth guidance for the full year of 2026, fueled by new business tailwinds, strong client retention, and growth across its client base.

The Groupe is confident that the +4% is rock solid.

The Groupe expects to see a slight sequential acceleration in net revenue organic growth in Q2 2026, provided that macroeconomic conditions do not significantly deteriorate.

The Groupe also confirms its 2026 guidance for its financial ratios, which are expected to reach new record highs, including:

Operating margin rate at slightly above 18.2% while maintaining a high level of investment.

Free cash flow at c. €2.1bn before change in working capital requirements, based on EUR = 1.20 USD parity.

The Groupe has all the conditions in place to sustain this performance beyond 2026, and confirms its objective of net revenue and headline EPS annual growth at constant currency of +6% to +7% and +7% to +9%, respectively.