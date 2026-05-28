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    Kaya 959 thanks Sizwe Dhlomo as breakfast show chapter comes to a close

    Issued by Kaya 959
    28 May 2026
    28 May 2026
    Kaya 959 has confirmed that Sizwe Dhlomo will leave the station’s breakfast show, Siz the World with Sizwe Dhlomo, effective 27 May 2026, ending an important chapter in the station’s morning offering.
    Sizwe Dhlomo
    Sizwe Dhlomo

    Dhlomo has been a significant presence in Kaya 959’s line-up, bringing his unmistakable voice, sharp intellect and fearless approach to the flagship breakfast slot. Over his time on air, he has helped create a show that has informed, challenged and entertained listeners, while becoming part of their daily routine at the start of each working day. Kaya 959 expresses its sincere appreciation for his contribution to the station and its audience.

    Dave Tiltmann, acting managing executive at Kaya 959 says: “Sizwe has brought a singular presence to Kaya 959. He is a broadcaster with a strong point of view, a deep understanding of the world around him and a rare ability to provoke thought and conversation. We are grateful for the role he has played on our breakfast show and for the connection he has built with listeners. While this chapter is ending, it does so with our respect, our thanks, and our best wishes for the road ahead.”

    Dhlomo says: “My time on Kaya 959 has been meaningful and memorable. Breakfast radio is a special privilege because you become part of people’s mornings, their routines, and their lives. I am grateful to the listeners who have spent that time with us, to the team who helped bring the show to life each day, and to Kaya for the opportunity to be part of its story. I leave with appreciation and wish the station well as it begins its next chapter.”

    Kaya 959 will announce its new breakfast show team in June, with the refreshed programme scheduled to launch in July 2026.

    During June, the 6am to 9am weekday breakfast slot will be hosted by Thomas Msengana, ensuring listeners continue wake up to a familiar voice from the station while Kaya prepares for the next chapter in its morning offering.

    Tiltmann adds: “Breakfast radio occupies a special place in people’s lives. It is intimate, habitual, and deeply trusted. As we prepare for what comes next, we do so with care, with humility and with a clear commitment to serving Kaya’s audience in a way that feels meaningful, relevant, and true to the station.”

    Further details on the new breakfast line-up will be shared in June.

    Read more: Sizwe Dhlomo, Thomas Msengana, Dave Tiltmann, Kaya 959
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    Kaya 959
    From the heart of Gauteng, wherever you may be, Kaya 959 connects with our loyal listeners through a range of digital and on-air platforms.
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