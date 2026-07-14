SA celebrates top CMOs, named on Africa CMO 100 list

Last week Thursday saw an event in Johannesburg celebrating the 31 South African chief marketing officers honoured on the inaugural Africa CMO 100 list.

Some of South Africa’s 31 CMOs on the inaugural Africa CMO 100 list who were honoured at an event last week (Image supplied)

The first ranking of its kind, recognising the marketing leaders behind Africa’s most powerful and admired brands, the list was announced in March.

It is produced by Brand Africa with African Business magazine, MIPAD and the African Media Agency, the Africa CMO 100 honours 100 of the continent and diaspora’s most influential marketing leaders, spanning 21countries, six African regions and the diaspora.

SA leads the list

South Africa leads the list with 31 honourees, more than any other country. Southern Africa accounts for 39 honourees in total, with Johannesburg described in Brand Africa’s research as the marketing capital of the continent.

The South African CMOs on the list are:

Abey Mokgwatsane, Alison Hastings Badenhorst, Andisa Ntsubane, Andrea Quaye, Beyers Van De Merwe, Bronwyn Pretorius, Bunmi Adeniba, Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Doug Place, Dries Van der Sandt, Dudu Mokholo, Faye Mfikwe, Firoze Bhorat, Francois Viviers, Gugu Mthembu, Happy Ngidi, Ilze Bylos, Jessica Motaung, Khensani Nobanda, Lorraine De Graaf, Lucia Maseko, Mmaphuti Rankapole, Mosala Phillips, Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena, Mzamo Masito, Nontokozo Madonsela, Sithembile Ndaba, Sydney Nhlanhla Mbhele, Thabang Ramogase, Vaughan Croeser, Vilosha Soni and Vuyokazi Henda.

CMOs need to create culture

The evening was about the growing influence of CMOs as co-authors of a new African narrative as the African CMOs help shape how societies see themselves, how countries present themselves to the world, and how Africa authors its own story.

The evening brought together senior marketing, media, and business leaders to reflect on the role of African brands in shaping self-belief, national identity, and continental possibility.

Speakers returned to a consistent idea: marketers do not simply respond to culture; they help create it.

That responsibility is especially important given Brand Africa’s long-running research, which has consistently found that while 80% of Africans believe in Africa, only a small proportion of the brands they most admire are African.

In 2025, that admiration gap reached a historic low of 11%, down from 34% in 2011.

Direct response to the gap

For Brand Africa founder and chairman Thebe Ikalafeng, the Africa CMO 100 is a direct response to that gap.

“Africa does not have a talent problem,” Ikalafeng says.

“It has world-class marketing leadership capable of building globally competitive brands. The Africa CMO 100 is about naming, recognising, and celebrating the people who can help close that gap.”

CMOs are the architects of storytelling

Kaya 959 and United Stations hosted the live, on-air celebration, presented by Absa and held in association with MASA and Opportunity Africa.

The programme included remarks from United Stations CMO Dr Tumelo Chaka, Kaya 959 CMO Tumi Rabanye, Grace Njeri of Africa No Filter, Brand Africa’s Ikalafeng, Absa Group CMO Sydney Mbhele and MASA CEO Brian Yuyi.

Mbhele, himself one of the 31 South African honourees, said African CMOs are now central to how the continent is understood.

“CMOs are the architects of storytelling for their brands and countries,” Mbhele says.

“African brands have historically had their story told by outsiders, and African CMOs are now the ones authoring it.”

Kaya 959 CMO Tumi Rabanye said brand leadership has become a cultural responsibility, not only a commercial function.

“Brand pride is essential to the way society sees itself.

“The stories we tell through brands help shape confidence, identity, and ambition. That is why this gathering matters.

“It reminds us that Africa does not lack talent. It has world-class marketing minds who are already shifting the narrative, not only for their organisations, but for the continent.”

About the Africa CMO 100

The 100 honourees collectively lead brands worth an estimated $750 to $800bn in global revenue.

Sixty-two percent of the honourees are women, with women forming a majority in every region. Financial services are the most represented sector, with 31 entries.

Selection for the list was independent, unpaid, unsponsored, and not self-nominated, with honourees vetted by a committee spanning more than 20 countries.