MentalIllnessAwarenessMonth: Why AI can’t bring total peace of mind

July is Mental Illness Awareness Month in South Africa. This year, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and its influence on the future of mental healthcare — from earlier detection to improved access to support — cannot be denied.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than one billion people worldwide are living with a mental health condition, with many still facing challenges when trying to access proper care and support.

A lack of access to resources has pushed many people struggling with their mental health toward AI chatbots.

However, a Stanford study found that AI therapy chatbots may not only lack effectiveness compared to human therapists but could also contribute to harmful stigma and dangerous responses.

“Technology is changing healthcare rapidly, and AI may help improve access to mental health support for many people.

“However, it should support healthcare professionals rather than replace human care, compassion, and clinical judgement,” says Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health.

Irreplaceable

It’s very common for people living with anxiety, depression, burnout, trauma, or other mental health conditions to delay seeking help.

Some fear judgement, while others may not realise that their symptoms are becoming serious.

AI-powered tools are now being developed to help identify patterns linked to emotional distress.

Some digital platforms can monitor sleep habits, mood changes, stress levels, activity patterns, or self-reported symptoms over time.

These insights may help encourage earlier conversations between patients and healthcare providers.

While AI cannot diagnose a mental health condition on its own, it may assist healthcare professionals by highlighting possible warning signs earlier than traditional methods alone.

This matters because early intervention often leads to better long-term outcomes and may reduce the risk of someone reaching a crisis point before receiving support.

However, experts continue to stress that AI should remain a support tool rather than a replacement for trained professionals.

Mental health apps and digital wellness platforms have become increasingly common in recent years.

Many people now use apps for meditation, breathing exercises, stress management, journalling, sleep tracking, or emotional wellbeing support.

Some platforms also use chatbot-style systems to guide users through basic coping techniques or emotional check-ins.

While these tools may be useful for managing everyday stress and improving mental wellness awareness, they are not designed to replace professional treatment.

Complex mental health conditions require proper medical assessment, diagnosis, and ongoing care from qualified healthcare providers.

Responsibe and ethical use

The WHO has also warned that AI in healthcare must be used responsibly and ethically, with strong patient privacy protections in place.

Although AI offers promising opportunities, experts caution that there are also important risks to consider.

AI systems can sometimes misunderstand information, provide inaccurate responses, or fail to recognise serious emotional distress.

This can be particularly dangerous in mental healthcare, where incorrect advice or delayed intervention may have serious consequences.

Privacy is another growing concern.

Mental health information is deeply personal, and digital healthcare tools must ensure that patient data is stored securely and handled responsibly.

Healthcare professionals also warn against relying entirely on online tools or self-diagnosis apps.

While technology may offer guidance or support, professional medical advice remains essential when dealing with mental health concerns.

Mental healthcare is about far more than symptoms or data. It involves empathy, trust, understanding, and human connection.

A trained healthcare professional can recognise emotional distress, behavioural changes, trauma, family history, and other important factors that technology may not fully understand.

In many cases, simply feeling heard and supported plays a major role in recovery.

Balancing innovation and care

AI may help open the door to mental healthcare, but people still need real conversations, proper treatment plans, and emotional support from qualified professionals and loved ones.

Experts believe AI will continue evolving within the healthcare industry over the coming years.

Future systems may help improve personalised care, assist with early risk detection, support telehealth services, and improve access to healthcare information.

For people living in remote areas, juggling busy schedules, or hesitant to seek help, digital support tools may make mental healthcare more accessible and less intimidating.

However, the future of mental healthcare should balance innovation with safety, ethics, professional oversight, and compassionate human care.

AI may shape the future of mental healthcare, but compassionate care, professional support, and meaningful human connection will always remain at the centre of mental wellbeing.