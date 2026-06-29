CorporateWellnessWeek: Why SAns are running on empty

Although companies are committing more visibly than ever to employee well-being, many employees continue to work within systems that remain fundamentally exhausting. The contradiction is becoming harder to ignore.

A wellness session is scheduled at lunch, and workloads remain unchanged. Managers are encouraged to support well-being while carrying responsibilities that leave little room to actually manage.

Employees are reminded to disconnect, yet communication cultures continue stretching well beyond working hours.

Unsustainable wellness

The problem is not that organisations are ignoring wellness. It is that wellness is being introduced into systems that were never redesigned to sustain it.

Burnout is often reduced to a cultural buzzword for tired professionals. It is not.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines burnout as a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.

That definition matters because it shifts the conversation away from individual weakness and back towards organisational responsibility.

Given this, the critical question is no longer whether employees are coping well enough. Instead, attention must turn to how work structures produce chronic strain.

In many organisations, the answer is surprisingly ordinary.

Workloads increase without anything meaningful being removed, expectations remain implied rather than clearly defined, and reporting lines appear coherent on organisational charts but become blurred in daily decision-making.

Over time, these functional realities become cultural norms. Long hours stop feeling temporary and start feeling expected.

After-hours communication becomes compulsory. Job titles are treated as strategy, while the actual design of work underneath them remains poorly understood.

Employees are more likely to experience strain when expectations are unclear, responsibilities keep expanding, and workloads grow without proper support.

Under pressure

Workload pressure and poorly defined roles remain among the biggest contributors to workplace stress and stress-related absence, according to Gallup research.

If this diagnosis is correct, much of what is currently labelled “corporate wellness” is aimed too far downstream.

While there is nothing inherently wrong with medical aid, counselling support, health screenings, meditation workshops or employee assistance programmes, these interventions matter because they support people who need help.

Still, support and prevention are not the same thing.

Most initiatives begin after strain is already present.

They rarely address the conditions that produce the strain.

Joint estimates from the WHO and the International Labour Organisation have linked long working hours to significantly increased risks of stroke and heart disease.

Autonomy, job strain, management quality and working hours directly influence employee well-being, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Taken together, these points transform how workplace health should be understood.

Workload is not only a productivity issue.

Management practice is not only a leadership issue. Work design itself is a health issue. That distinction matters because it shifts accountability.

Many organisations treat wellness as an employee-side intervention rather than addressing leadership and systems design.

Yet, individual-level interventions alone have limited impact.

By contrast, interventions targeting workload and organisational design show more consistent reductions in exhaustion.

Uncomfortable truths

With this context, the conversation around Corporate Wellness Week grows even more uncomfortable.

It is easier to organise a wellness event than to interrogate workload.

Easier to book a motivational speaker than to resolve competing priorities throughout teams.

Easier to encourage resilience than to acknowledge that some roles have expanded beyond sustainable limits.

This is precisely where leadership attention is needed most.

If organisations are genuinely committed to workplace wellbeing, then they should use Corporate Wellness Week as a diagnostic opportunity to assess needs and plan meaningful actions.

Leadership should not only ask these questions but also take concrete steps to ensure that employees clearly understand expectations, that priorities remain stable, that managers have adequate capacity, and that workloads are proactively managed to prevent burnout.

Equally important is the need to move beyond title-based organisational design and towards activity-based work design.

Many organisations know what positions exist on paper, but have very little visibility into how work is experienced.

Undoing unhealthy systems

The recurring approvals, duplicated tasks, administrative drag, unclear ownership and endless hand-offs that shape the employee experience frequently remain invisible until burnout surfaces.

By that point, organisations find themselves responding reactively.

This is also why measurement matters.

Organisations frequently measure participation in wellness activities while failing to measure the conditions most closely associated with employee strain.

It is entirely possible to have high attendance at wellness events while employees remain chronically overwhelmed.

The more important indicators are often less visible: whether workload feels manageable, employees can properly disconnect after hours, managers are responsive, expectations are clear, and employee feedback leads to meaningful action.

Listening, after all, only matters when it leads to changes.

Corporate wellness initiatives, such as counselling support, screenings and conversations about mental health, should remain in place.

However, leadership should be honest about what these interventions actually do: help employees cope with systems that remain unchanged.

Yet, despite these efforts, organisations are not redesigning those systems.

Corporate Wellness Week raises a critical question: Will organisations take concrete steps to redesign work to create healthier workplaces, or will they continue to rely on temporary solutions that help employees manage in unhealthy systems?

Leadership should commit to clear action: review work design, address sources of chronic strain and make wellness a core responsibility throughout the organisation.