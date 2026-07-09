Why the overwork culture is boosting the longevity economy

The rise of overwork culture in South Africa — along with burnout, cognitive fatigue, and stress-related illness — is boosting the longevity economy.

Longevity boom

South African businesses lose an estimated R12bn-R19bn a year to absenteeism, with many companies experiencing workplace absenteeism rates between 3.5% and 6%, the equivalent of roughly eight to 15 lost working days per employee every year.

Against this backdrop, longevity is rapidly evolving from a niche wellness trend into a serious global business sector focused on human performance and resilience.

The global longevity market is projected to exceed $67bn by 2035, driven less by anti-ageing vanity and more by concern around energy, recovery, and sustained performance in increasingly demanding working environments.

Iain De Havilland, founder of NADClinic, says what was once dismissed as the domain of Silicon Valley biohackers and luxury wellness retreats is rapidly evolving into a serious commercial sector positioned at the intersection of healthcare, productivity, and human performance.

He adds that five years ago, longevity was still viewed as a fringe wellness category.

Today, he says, the conversation is increasingly centred on energy, resilience, recovery, and cognitive performance.

Longevity in the workplace

According to De Havilland, the rapid growth of the longevity sector reflects a broader shift in how businesses approach employee well-being and performance.

He says traditional employee wellness programmes have often focused on reactive healthcare, gym incentives, or mental health campaigns.

What we’re now seeing, he says, is the rise of preventative, performance-focused wellness; using diagnostics, metabolic testing, recovery protocols, and personalised interventions to support workforce resilience and cognitive endurance.

De Havilland says there’s a growing distinction between trend-led wellness and science-led longevity medicine.

He says the market is maturing very quickly, particularly as businesses start taking burnout, performance, and preventive health more seriously.

He believes longevity will increasingly become part of broader workforce sustainability conversations in South Africa.

He concludes that in an economy increasingly defined by burnout, cognitive overload, and chronic stress, the real longevity question may no longer be how long people live but how long employees can sustainably perform in increasingly demanding economic conditions.