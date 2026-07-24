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    Red & Yellow partners with AAAN to future-proof Africa’s creative workforce

    South Africa's Red & Yellow Creative School of Business has partnered with the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) to help African creative agencies navigate rapid technological and workforce shifts.
    24 Jul 2026
    Image source: DC Studio from
    Image source: DC Studio from Magnific.com

    The strategic alliance targets critical pressures facing agencies across the continent, particularly around AI integration, talent retention, leadership training, and global competitiveness.

    To launch the initiative, both organizations will host an industry-wide discussion focused on how agencies and marketers can adapt to evolving skill requirements in Africa and beyond.

    Shared challenges across borders

    Despite geographic separation, creative sectors in South Africa and Nigeria face matching headwinds, from talent shortages and poaching to uncertainty surrounding automation.

    "Across Africa, agencies and marketing teams face similar pressures around talent, technology, and competitiveness," says Verusha Maharaj, managing director of Red & Yellow. "This partnership lets us drive a practical conversation about what creative businesses need now and how education can directly respond."

    Lanre Adisa, representing the AAAN and CEO of The Ark Group, highlighted the urgent need to adapt: "Nigeria’s creative industry has immense talent, but required skills are shifting fast. We want to guide a thoughtful response around AI, leadership, and the capabilities needed to compete globally."

    Grounding education in workplace reality

    Red & Yellow, a CHE-accredited institution under Honoris United Universities, aims to translate these industry insights into practical training frameworks.

    Melissa Opperman, head of life-long learning at Red & Yellow, emphasised that training must deliver immediate business value: "Creative businesses need people who can move faster, lead better, and harness technology in ways that serve strategy, creativity, and bottom-line outcomes."

    By bridging higher education with real-world agency demands, the collaboration marks a major step toward building future-ready talent pipelines across the continent.

    Read more: academic partnerships, education partnership, Red & Yellow Creative School of Business
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