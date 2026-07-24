Qualification reform is welcome, but adult students need clarity, says College SA CEO

South Africa’s move to modernise parts of its post-school qualifications system is an important step towards building a more relevant and work-ready skills pipeline. However, the transition must be clearly communicated to learners, employers and training providers, particularly adult learners who are already balancing education with work and family responsibilities.

This is according to Stefan Botha, CEO of College SA, who says recent public discussion around the phasing out of certain pre-2009 qualifications have highlighted a broader issue in South Africa’s education and training landscape: learners need clarity, not confusion.

The Department of Higher Education and Training reassures South Africans that qualifications already obtained under the pre-2009 system remain valid and officially recognised. At the same time, the government has indicated that the transition towards occupational qualifications is part of a broader effort to strengthen the link between education, skills development and labour-market needs. Botha says this direction is necessary, but that the real test will be whether the system becomes easier for learners to understand and navigate.

“South Africa needs qualifications that are relevant to the workplace, but we also need to make sure that learners understand what these changes mean in practical terms,” says Botha. “For many adults, studying is not a full-time activity. It happens while they are working, raising families, running households or trying to re-enter the job market. Reform must therefore be matched with clear information and accessible study pathways.”

The move towards occupational qualifications places greater emphasis on practical competence, workplace relevance and the skills employers need. This is particularly important in a country where many people are trying to improve their employability, complete unfinished schooling, change careers or gain a formal qualification later in life.

For adult learners, these decisions often carry significant weight. Many are funding their own studies while balancing work, family and other responsibilities, making clear guidance more important than ever.

Botha says trust is critical during periods of change. “When the qualifications landscape changes, people need to know where they stand. They need to understand whether their qualification is recognised, what options are available to them, and which pathway is right for their goals,” he says. “The danger is that confusion can discourage people from studying at exactly the time when South Africa needs more people to upskill.”

College SA supports adult learners through various study pathways, including adult matric, accredited qualifications, workforce training and skills development. Botha says the demand for accessible learning continues to grow because many South Africans cannot put their lives on hold to study.

“Adult education cannot be designed only around the traditional full-time student,” he says. “The people who most need access to education are often the people with the least time, the most pressure and the greatest need for support. If South Africa wants more people to complete qualifications that lead to real opportunities, flexibility has to be part of the solution.”

Botha says South Africa’s skills challenge will not be solved by qualification reform alone, but reform can play an important role if it is implemented in a way that is practical, transparent and learner-centred.

“The move towards occupational qualifications is positive because it recognises that education must connect more directly with the world of work,” he says. “But we must not forget the learner in that process. A qualification framework only works when people can access it, understand it and use it to improve their lives.”

While qualification reform has the potential to strengthen South Africa's skills pipeline, Botha believes its success will ultimately depend on how easily learners can understand and access the new system.

He says the discussion should now move beyond whether legacy qualifications remain valid, and towards how South Africa can help more people enter credible, recognised and work-relevant learning pathways.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools for social and economic mobility,” says Botha. “But it must be clear, accessible and trusted. That is what learners need, and that is what the country needs if we are serious about building a stronger skills base.”



