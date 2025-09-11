Optimi unites adult education offerings under the College SA brand

Optimi has announced it is consolidating its adult occupational education and training offerings under a single brand, College SA.

The College SA offering unites the institution’s extensive experience in adult occupational education and training, formerly provided by separate divisions, namely Optimi College and Optimi Workplace. The new combined College SA offering also brings a rich heritage from historic brands acquired by the Optimi Group, such as Media Works, IT Academy, Tuta-Me, and Matric Works, now forming part of this legacy.

College SA’s offerings include accredited qualifications, industry certifications, as well as adult short courses. It is a licensed Skillsoft distributor in Southern Africa, providing students with access to globally recognised certifications. Courses are aligned with the relevant South African regulatory frameworks (DHET, QCTO, SETAs), delivered using either distance, online, or on-site learning options.

“Adults need clear pathways, recognised qualifications, and delivery that fits real life,” said Aunyana Moloisane, managing director at College SA. “By bringing our capabilities together under one offering, we simplify access for learners and provide employers and partners with one accountable provider.”

What this means in practice:

One pathway for adult learners: A single offering into occupational certificates, skills programmes and adult matric, delivered primarily via distance/online, with site-based facilitation where required.



College SA partners with corporates and the public sector to scale credible skills development - supporting enterprise, employability and inclusive growth. Quality and compliance: Programmes are aligned with relevant South African regulatory frameworks and quality bodies, with consistent standards across design, delivery and assessment.

“We want adult occupational education and training to translate into employment mobility and business creation,” Moloisane added. “That’s why we collaborate with partners across government and industry on skills pathways that move the needle at scale.”