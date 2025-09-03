Applications open: Design Thinking in Practice Executive Programme

Ready to move ideas off the whiteboard and into real-world impact?

The Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika at UCT invites professionals solving problems, building services, and leading change from within to take part in the Design Thinking in Practice Executive Education Programme, a high-impact, hands-on learning experience that goes beyond theory.

Why design thinking, why now?

Organisations using design thinking report 32% higher revenues and 56% greater returns than their peers. It’s the human-centred approach powering global leaders like Netflix, PepsiCo and UberEats. Now it’s your turn.

Unlock impact

Taking place from 4 - 6 November 2025, participants will immerse themselves in a fast-paced, in-person programme built for professionals who want to do, not just learn. Over three intensive days, the programme will provide:

Real, complex challenges from start to finish - no lectures, just action.



Expert coaches (at a 1:6 ratio) and diverse peers.



Practical tools to build the confidence and capability to lead change.



The agility, creativity, and team spirit to take on anything the future throws at you.



Ready-to-use toolkits and lasting problem-solving muscle.

And it doesn’t end there. The programme continues with three monthly online coaching circles, designed to help implement skills, share wins, and build a peer community for ongoing support and collaboration.

This programme is designed for individuals who are:

Driven to make a real difference by getting to the heart of tough challenges.



Obsessed with untangling critical customer or user pain points and delivering creative, human-centred solutions.



Ready to lead the charge in shifting culture, improving services, or building what’s next in your organisation.



Tired of endless talk and eager to turn bold ideas into real, immediate action.

Spaces are limited and applications close 21 October 2025. Apply now . This is an invitation to turn ideas into action. Don’t just watch change happen. Lead it.



