Saving Grace Education Group launches major billboard campaign in Gauteng

Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG) has announced the launch of a large-scale billboard campaign in Gauteng, scheduled to go live on 1 November 2025 for a period of four months. This strategic investment reflects SGEG’s commitment to raising awareness about alternative education pathways and positioning itself as a leader in South Africa’s growing online homeschooling sector.

Billboard locations and sizes

The campaign will feature eight billboards (3m x 6m) across high-traffic areas in Gauteng, including:

Woodmead Drive



Cnr Allandale and Pretoria Road



Waterfall Drive (towards Transnet Building)



Lynwood Ridge



Main Road Bryanston



Sefako Makgatho Drive (Zambezi)



N1 Brakfontein Offramp



Honeydew Manor (Cnr Scott Avenue and Christian de Wet Road)

Campaign value

The campaign represents a media brand value of R368,000 (incl. VAT). Visibility is key. Through this campaign, we want every household to know that there are trusted alternatives to traditional schooling, and that parents now have the power to choose quality online education through the CAPS Curriculum/KABV-kurrikulum (Grades R–12), Cambridge (Reception–A Level), and Special Needs (Grade R–10) pathways.

Strengthening brand and enrolments

This marketing milestone aligns with SGEG’s enrolment drives for 2026, ensuring that parents are well informed about affordable monthly fees, SACAI-registered curricula, and flexible learning options. By combining digital campaigns with out-of-home visibility, SGEG strengthens both brand recognition and market positioning.

About SGEG

Saving Grace Education Group is a South African-based online homeschooling provider, offering the CAPS Curriculum / KABV-kurrikulum (Grades R–12), Cambridge (Reception–A Level), and Special Needs (Grade R–10) pathways. Fully registered with SACAI, SGEG provides affordable, flexible, and high-quality education to learners nationwide.



