    Saving Grace Education Group launches major billboard campaign in Gauteng

    Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG) has announced the launch of a large-scale billboard campaign in Gauteng, scheduled to go live on 1 November 2025 for a period of four months. This strategic investment reflects SGEG’s commitment to raising awareness about alternative education pathways and positioning itself as a leader in South Africa’s growing online homeschooling sector.
    Issued by Saving Grace Education
3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Saving Grace Education Group launches major billboard campaign in Gauteng

    Billboard locations and sizes

    The campaign will feature eight billboards (3m x 6m) across high-traffic areas in Gauteng, including:

    • Woodmead Drive
    • Cnr Allandale and Pretoria Road
    • Waterfall Drive (towards Transnet Building)
    • Lynwood Ridge
    • Main Road Bryanston
    • Sefako Makgatho Drive (Zambezi)
    • N1 Brakfontein Offramp
    • Honeydew Manor (Cnr Scott Avenue and Christian de Wet Road)

    Campaign value

    The campaign represents a media brand value of R368,000 (incl. VAT). Visibility is key. Through this campaign, we want every household to know that there are trusted alternatives to traditional schooling, and that parents now have the power to choose quality online education through the CAPS Curriculum/KABV-kurrikulum (Grades R–12), Cambridge (Reception–A Level), and Special Needs (Grade R–10) pathways.

    Strengthening brand and enrolments

    This marketing milestone aligns with SGEG’s enrolment drives for 2026, ensuring that parents are well informed about affordable monthly fees, SACAI-registered curricula, and flexible learning options. By combining digital campaigns with out-of-home visibility, SGEG strengthens both brand recognition and market positioning.

    About SGEG

    Saving Grace Education Group is a South African-based online homeschooling provider, offering the CAPS Curriculum / KABV-kurrikulum (Grades R–12), Cambridge (Reception–A Level), and Special Needs (Grade R–10) pathways. Fully registered with SACAI, SGEG provides affordable, flexible, and high-quality education to learners nationwide.

    Saving Grace Education
    Saving Grace Education Group, SA’s No.1 Online Homeschool. SACAI-registered. Offering CAPS, Cambridge & Special Needs curricula, Grades R–12/Reception–A-Level, with flexible, world-class self-paced learning.
    Let's do Biz