Saving Grace Education Group launches major billboard campaign in Gauteng
Billboard locations and sizes
The campaign will feature eight billboards (3m x 6m) across high-traffic areas in Gauteng, including:
- Woodmead Drive
- Cnr Allandale and Pretoria Road
- Waterfall Drive (towards Transnet Building)
- Lynwood Ridge
- Main Road Bryanston
- Sefako Makgatho Drive (Zambezi)
- N1 Brakfontein Offramp
- Honeydew Manor (Cnr Scott Avenue and Christian de Wet Road)
Campaign value
The campaign represents a media brand value of R368,000 (incl. VAT). Visibility is key. Through this campaign, we want every household to know that there are trusted alternatives to traditional schooling, and that parents now have the power to choose quality online education through the CAPS Curriculum/KABV-kurrikulum (Grades R–12), Cambridge (Reception–A Level), and Special Needs (Grade R–10) pathways.
Strengthening brand and enrolments
This marketing milestone aligns with SGEG’s enrolment drives for 2026, ensuring that parents are well informed about affordable monthly fees, SACAI-registered curricula, and flexible learning options. By combining digital campaigns with out-of-home visibility, SGEG strengthens both brand recognition and market positioning.
About SGEG
Saving Grace Education Group is a South African-based online homeschooling provider, offering the CAPS Curriculum / KABV-kurrikulum (Grades R–12), Cambridge (Reception–A Level), and Special Needs (Grade R–10) pathways. Fully registered with SACAI, SGEG provides affordable, flexible, and high-quality education to learners nationwide.