    2026 enrolment now open

    As school placement lists for 2026 begin earlier each year, many South African parents are feeling the stress of limited spots at traditional schools. At Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG), we believe every child deserves a solid educational foundation - without the uncertainty.
    Issued by Saving Grace Education
    26 Aug 2025
    26 Aug 2025
    2026 enrolment now open

    Our fully online, SACAI-Registered Homeschooling programme guarantees placement from *Grade R to Grade 12**, offering flexibility, personalised pacing, and CAPS‑aligned, quality education.

    Top benefits for parents and learners:

    • Immediate enrollment - no waiting lists
    • Learn anywhere, anytime
    • Self-paced progression
    • SACAI-Registered CAPS assessments in Grades 10-12
    • Safe home learning - no overcrowded classrooms

    Why act now?

    • Avoid rush-hour enrollment
    • Lock in 2025 Registration fees before they increase

    SGEG at a Glance:

    • Operating since 2015
    • Multiple curricula: CAPS, Cambridge, and Special Needs options
    • Full Grade R-12 coverage
    • Expert teaching and supportive academic teams

    Take control of your child’s future - Enroll today: www.savinggraceeducation.co.za/online-registration

    Saving Grace Education
    Saving Grace Education Group, SA's No.1 Online Homeschool. SACAI-registered. Offering CAPS, Cambridge & Special Needs curricula, Grades R–12/Reception–A-Level, with flexible, world-class self-paced learning.
    Let's do Biz